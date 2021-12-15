Legal proceedings Hell’s angels member sentenced in court – man tries to get 86 kilos of amphetamine from Holland to Finland

The judgment handed down by the Helsinki District Court was reduced by one year, to ten years.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal has overturned the conviction of a man who belonged to the angels of Hell for a felony drug offense. The judgment handed down by the Helsinki District Court was reduced by one year, to ten years.

By law, 45 years old Sami Aulis Niskanen tried to get 86 kilos of amphetamine from Holland to Finland. The act took place in 2019–2020.

The amount is ten pounds less than what the district court estimates. According to the Court of Appeal, there is insufficient evidence that a ten-kilogram lot found in a Dutch apartment belonged to the same cargo that was to be brought to Finland by Niskanen.

Amphetamine was very pure, about 70%. According to the Court of Appeal, it can be inferred from the nature and quantity of the substance that it was intended for distribution.

Niskanen criticizes the use of an infiltrated civilian by Dutch police at trial. Under Finnish law, this would not have been possible for the police. According to Niskanen, this jeopardized his chances of a fair trial.

The reduction in Niskanen’s sentence was also affected by the fact that, according to the Court of Appeal, the man’s firearms offense was not aggravated.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the aggravated firearms offense was not justified on the grounds that the possession of the weapons was related to drug offenses, that some of the weapons had been made in-house or that a large number of explosives had been seized at the same time.

Niskanen was also convicted of about ten kilograms of hashish, an explosive offense and possession of a dangerous object. He is still being held captive.

