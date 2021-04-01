Thursday, April 1, 2021
Legal proceedings Heavy criminal charges against ex-CEO of Home Hospital Pilot crash in court – prosecutor sought life imprisonment

April 1, 2021
Southwest Finland the district court has dismissed all but one of the charges in the case of Kotisairaala Luotsi, which provided outpatient care services.

worked as the Managing Director of a man convicted of one felony forgery conditional imprisonment for six months. The prosecutor applied to the man for life imprisonment for the murder of a 96-year-old patient. The man was also charged with aggravated assault on two other patients, among others.

The doctor, who served as the company’s human resources manager, and four former or current officials of the City of Turku were accused of minor offenses. Their charges were also dismissed.

