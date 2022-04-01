Legal proceedings Heavy charges were heard against street gangs in the Helsinki District Court – HS is following the trial

On Friday, the Helsinki District Court will deal with the main crime of the street gang councils, ie the planned retaliation against the restaurant Kaivohuone.

“Anything there is no criminal group, ”said the lawyer Juho Tuomi on Friday at the Helsinki District Court at the Street Gang District.

The court is assisting one of the main defendants, the rapper Milan Jaffia.

The so-called street gang councils have been sitting in the Helsinki District Court for several weeks. The lawsuit concerns violent clashes between street gangs in Helsinki and Espoo. Previous handling days have included, for example, the shooting in a detached house area in Espoo and the suspected assault at the Omenahotell.

Prosecutions related to the preparation of a felony against a serious life or health will be discussed on Friday. From this suspect in the restaurant Kaivohuone, an impact plan for the entire street gang investigation began last fall. The restaurant was to host a gig for members of the Espoo-based L-city group.

The hearing will take place in the shelter of the Helsinki District Court, where the room will be full. In addition to the nine defendants, assistants, interpreters and several police officers are present. In the safe room, the media is not allowed to photograph the accused.

Prosecutor is seeking punishment in the street gang for fifteen men aged 18-26 who are charged with numerous violent crimes. The crimes date back to 2021. The defendants have largely denied all criminal charges against them.

Prosecutor Perttu Könönen it is clear that this is the activity of an organized criminal group.

“If the incident had not been canceled for the Well Room, we would have the most serious violent crimes of all time we are dealing with here. The respondents themselves have described that the situation has been a war between the 47th Gang and the L-City, ”Könönen says in his speech.

According to the prosecutor, several names have been used for the Helsinki gang, and it has included people from several different ethnic backgrounds. Music has been used to prop up criminal activity.

Accused deny in principle the charges in their entirety. It is undisputed that most of the accused were arrested on the day of the incident from two vehicles that had been on their way to the Well Room. The cars have also been equipped with blade weapons.

One of the defendants explained the knife found in his possession by the fact that he had been on a fishing trip to Arabianranta earlier in the day. The knife had remained in his pocket after the fishing trip.

According to the defendants’ defenses, the group was to go to Kaivohuone to take photos. Some of the accused say they jumped in the car just to get a ride to the center of Helsinki.

The accused, like Jaffi, have also denied belonging to any organized criminal group.

The news is being updated.