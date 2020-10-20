Legal proceedings Google faces allegations of antitrust abuse in U.S., the largest antitrust lawsuit in decades

The United States the ministry of justice and 11 state states sued google on Tuesday for abusing its competitive position, according to news agency AFP.

American newspapers The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times (NOW) said earlier Tuesday that the Department of Justice is planning to file a lawsuit accusing Google of abusing its dominant position.

Google has responded to the allegations by calling the lawsuit incomplete and commenting that people “use Google because they choose to do so, not because they are forced or they don’t find alternatives”.

Google has said it will issue a more comprehensive statement on the subject today.

NOW: n according to the Department of Justice, the lawsuit specifically addresses Google’s efforts to maintain its strong position in online search and advertising. According to the application, the technology company would have entered into a number of agreements with other companies which have sought to exclude them from competition.

These agreements include, among other things, Google’s billion-dollar deal with technology company Apple, which has secured Google’s search engine as the default search engine for Apple phones.

According to the Ministry of Justice, such agreements have been liable to weaken competition and innovation in search engines and to make it more difficult for other companies in the sector to operate.

News agency The latest equal case from Reuters is a 1998 U.S. federal lawsuit against Microsoft that Microsoft had distorted competition by technically favoring Internet Explorer as a browser on its devices.

At the time, the lawsuit ended with an agreement between Microsoft and the federal government that required Microsoft to open its interfaces to other browsers as well.

Estimates according to the lawsuit may take years. According to several U.S. media outlets, the largest competition lawsuit in decades is in the offing.

The lawsuit is the result of antitrust investigations launched a year ago by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Commerce Commission to investigate the activities of four major companies, Google, e-commerce Amazon, Apple, and social media company Facebook.

This is one of the few things on which representatives of both the Republican and Democratic parties largely agree.

Among other things, the Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has previously tweeted that he wants “fast and aggressive action” on large technology companies using the hashtag #BreakUpBigTech. The term Big Tech refers specifically to Google, Amazon, Apple and Facebook.

The United States Minister of Justice William Barr has now been exceptionally active in the preparation of the action. According to the newspaper, Barr has urged lawyers at the Department of Justice to file a lawsuit by the end of September, which has spawned criticism within the ministry for an overly tight schedule and strong political guidance.

President of the United States Donald Trump appointed Barr to his post in February 2019.

The lawsuit, published just weeks before the U.S. presidential election, has been seen in part as a political gesture as it fulfills President Trump’s promise to hold companies that allegedly suppress conservative voices accountable. Several Republican representatives have, according to Reuters, previously complained, among other things, that Google is seeking to prevent the spread of conservative views on its platforms.

At issue is not the first time Google faces legal challenges. In 2019, the EU Commission fined Google € 1.49 billion for unfair competition.

At the time, the reason given was that Google was blocking competing online search advertisers.

Also in 2018, the technology company had to pay fines for abusing its dominant market position in Europe. At the time, the Commission fined the technology company a record € 4.3 billion.

