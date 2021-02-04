Legal proceedings Former Telia-Sonera’s Finnish executives suspected of bribery were also acquitted in the Swedish Court of Appeal – the daughter of the President of Uzbekistan was suspected of bribery

The accused Olli Tuohimaa says the decision is a great relief. The process has taken almost nine years.

4.2. 17:45

Svean Court of Appeal in Sweden acquits former Telia-Sonera CEO of bribery Lars Nybergin and two Finns who managed the company, Tero Kivisaaren and Olli Tuohimaan.

The telecom operator Telia-Sonera is currently called Telia.

They were suspected of paying bribes of around € 300 million between 2007 and 2010, which ruled Uzbekistan Islam Karimovin to the daughter Gulnara to Karimova at the time when Telia-Sonera expanded its telecom operator operations to the east. Telia-Sonera acquired network licenses, frequency bands and number ranges from the investment company Takilant, a company registered in Gibraltar.

Kivisaari At that time, he was responsible for Telia-Sonera’s Eastern business and Tuohimaa worked for the company as a lawyer.

The Stockholm District Court found the trio innocent in February 2019.

The reasoning of the Court of Appeal was the same as that of the District Court: Gulnara Karimova did not have any telecommunications responsibilities in Uzbekistan and was therefore not a person to be bribed. According to the Court of Appeal, it is also not clear that Karimova had contacts with certain persons or that bribes were offered to any other persons.

According to Olli Tuohimaa, it was not until 2016 that it was confirmed that Gulnara Karimova was the owner of Takilant. In 2007–2010, Telia-Sonera’s management had no information that he was behind the company.

The prosecutor has four weeks to apply for leave to appeal to the Swedish Supreme Court.

Suspicion of bribery came up In Sweden in 2012 In the investigative journalism program of the Swedish broadcaster SVT.

Olli Tuohimaa tells HS that the decision of the Court of Appeal is a great relief. Telia-Sonera dismissed him and two other suspects in 2012.

“I actually did not know the case’s right side, but this has been a dark cloud me, my family and my friends turned on. When the criminal prosecution has been on, as a lawyer, I have not had the opportunity to go to any law firm or a listed company, for example, ”says Tuohimaa.

In the United Arab Emirates After Telia-Sonera, Tuohimaa, who currently lives, has worked in his own consulting company.

According to Tuohimaa, the accused have been in a “loose log” for eight and a half years. The preliminary investigation lasted five years and the charges were brought in 2017. The trial in the Stockholm District Court lasted until the autumn of 2018.

Tuohimaa criticizes the Swedish prosecutor’s actions for publicity and says that Telia also acted cowardly.

“The company sacrificed three people by throwing us under the bus,” Tuohimaa says.

In addition to the Swedish police, the matter was investigated by the US and Dutch authorities. In 2017, Telia-Sonera announced that this ended in a conciliation procedure. The company paid a mediation fee of approximately USD 965 million, or approximately EUR 804 million.