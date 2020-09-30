Legal proceedings Former gang boss Keijo Vilhunen presented his version of the events before the Vuosaari assassination in court: “I told Aarnio”

Keijo Vilhu and Jari Aarnio, who were charged with murder on Wednesday, will be heard in the new trial of the Vuosaari assassination.

Former gang boss Keijo Vilhunen On Wednesday, he told the court his version of how the events that preceded the Vuosaari assassination proceeded, he said. Vilhu is now accused of involvement in arrangements for a 17-year-old murder.

Former head of the drug police Jari Aarniota is accused in the same trial that he knew about the plan and failed to block it. According to Vilhunen, Aarnio was aware of the murder intentions because he himself told Aarnio about them. According to Vilhunen, his intention was to prevent the murder.

Vilhunen says he first heard about the murder intent later from the murderer From Janne Raninen. According to Vilhunen, Raninen had first spoken about the victim of the murder Volkan Ünsalista and this penthouse in Turkey in a positive tone. Then, according to Vilhunen, the situation changed and Raninen wanted to kill Ünsal.

According to Vilhunen, a more detailed version of the intentions came to his attention, however From Raimo Andersson. According to Vilhunen, Andersson had agreed to help the Swedes but went to take over the task.

Vilhunen says that he told Andersson that in his opinion, participating in the murder was a bad idea.

“I said it messed up. That there is nothing Swedish to do here. And that hockey but that half a million, half a million. And I said that 500,000 kroner, that it is not oo when 50,000 euros. ”

Vilhusen said in court that he told Aarnio about the matter.

“I told Aarnio. I said Andersson is not going to change his mind about this. That he has promised it to the Swedes, ”Vilhunen said.

Vilhunen said he heard from Andersson at a time when he was supposed to only assist the Swedes. At that time, Andersson had mentioned the “Päkä” cabin, which Aarnio had already known the location of according to Vilhunen.

A police officer has testified that it was Aarnio who would have sent him to an observation mission at that house because of a homicide case.

Vilhunen says that he tried to delay the execution of the murder so that Aarnio would stay on the cart. In addition, he says he called Aarnio immediately after hearing about the murder at Restaurant Sikarihuone.

Vilhunen also talked about his reaction, which he was not happy about.

Vilhunen says that he called Aarnio when he left the restaurant. He says he was outraged that the murder took place.

“How is this possible? I asked like twice. There must have been a bit louder sound in it, ”he told Aarnio about the call.

Vilhunen and Aarnio have already denied guilt during the investigation of the case. However, the duo’s pre-trial reports are so contradictory that they cannot be both true.

Vilhunen has said that he acted as Aarnio’s source of information in the story. According to Vilhunen, his intention was to prevent the murder.

Aarnio, for his part, has said that police have had at most rumor-level information about the murder. He has denied knowing the details of the time, place, or factors. In his own hearing, Vilhunen said that he was talking about Janne Raninen, who was later convicted of murder, About Jani Leinose and Raimo Andersson to Aarnio even before the act.

According to Leinonen’s version, Vilhunen would have arranged him as Raimo Andersson’s friend for the murder, which, according to Vilhunen, is not true.

Aarnion the defense has also argued that Aarnio is charged with murder on the basis of a so-called non-actual negligence offense.

In practice, negligent negligence means that a person may, because of his or her position of responsibility, have an obligation to prevent a crime or an accident in advance. If he does not do so, he may be involved in the crime.

According to Aarnio’s defense, Aarnio should not even be able to be prosecuted for the act, because before 2004 the offense of negligence had not been explicitly enshrined in law. Even before 2004, people have been convicted of indiscriminate negligence, but before this charge has not been applied in murder cases.

According to prosecutors, Aarnion should have acted as a police officer and prevented the murder, based on his prior information. According to Aarnio’s defense, such an obligation would not have arisen even in a situation where there was information.

At trial it is planned to hear later, among other things, the Swedish police, according to which Aarnio would have told him the name of one of the murderers even before the act. Police are also being questioned, according to which Aarnio would have assigned him to an observation mission due to a homicide case even before the assassination.

Two convicted murderers, in turn, have spoken of Vilhunen’s role in the arrangements for the murder, in addition to which some other former underworld men have also reported their observations and assessments of Vilhunen’s possible information.

However, Vilhunen’s defense has argued that the reports are untrue and that this is an underworld operation for revenge, Vilhunen’s information source activity.

Jari Aarnio has previously been sentenced to 13 years in prison for serious drug and official crimes, among other things. In the same trial, Keijo Vilhunen was sentenced to 10 years in prison as an accomplice of Aarnio for, among other things, serious drug offenses.