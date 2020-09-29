Legal proceedings Former Cannonball director Janne Tranberg continues to deny all charges in the Katiska drug case

Niko Ranta-aho’s defense said that the reason for Ranta-aho’s surprise confession was anxiety and the need to get in touch with Sofia Belorf. Last week, the prosecutor questioned both the confession and its motives.

Vest gang Former director of Cannonball Janne Tranberg on Tuesday, he continued to deny all charges in the big Katiska drug case. Tranberg and the other main defendant were heard in the Helsinki District Court Niko Ranta-ahon final statements of defense.

Prosecutors say Ranta-aho and Tranberg led a doping and drug smuggling organization from Spain. Surprisingly, Ranta-aho admitted most of his charges in March, but did not mention Tranberg, who has consistently denied his own alleged contribution to the tangle.

Tranberg’s lawyer Jaakko Tuutti demanded in court that all of Tranberg’s charges be dismissed. According to Tuut, the accusations are superficial and vague, and there is no evidence in the case that Tranberg was a perpetrator of Ranta-aho.

“The prosecutor thinks it’s not unclear that they’re working together. It is very unclear. Rather, I find it shown that Ranta-aho has not worked with Tranberg – no smoking weapon has been found, ”Tuutti said in his closing remarks.

Defense According to Tranberg, it was true that Tranberg had visited the websites of online drug stores and followed the discussions on them. Tranberg himself said in the hall that he had provided advice and assistance on the operation of dark grocery stores when asked.

“I haven’t maintained or managed any sales profiles – I haven’t transferred any transfers from drug stores,” Tranberg said.

Prosecutors have said Ranta-aho alone could not have led an extensive drug import and sale organization.

“Ranta-aho has incredibly emphatically wanted to take responsibility and give a picture of (himself) as the sole leader of the organization. Such quantities of imports require information on to whom and how such quantities can be traded at all, ‘the prosecutor Sound Vesaaja said in his closing remarks to court last week.

According to prosecutors, of the people connected to Ranta-aho, only Tranberg had such a distribution organization in place. Tuutti denied this and said Tranberg has no special knowledge of drug trafficking.

Ranta-ahon the defense justified Ranta-aho’s surprise confession in its own final statement on Tuesday. Prosecutors have questioned the March confession as well as the motives behind it.

Lawyer Hannu Kaitaluoman Ranta-aho’s recognition was due to his long isolation in pre-trial detention and his inability to communicate with his then-spouse Sofia Belorfiin, which is also in the prosecution case.

“The prosecutor’s final statement came to the impression that it underestimated the recognition and its motives. (Ranta-aho’s) business background and the fact that he trades were often pointed out, as well as the fact that he would make decisions on this side or the other on that basis – in reality, Ranta-aho had been isolated and anxious for a long time. affect him, ”Kaitaluoma said in court.

According to Kaitaluoma, Ranta-aho tried many times without success to obtain relief from his contact restrictions in pre-trial detention.

“There was no echo from the court, which caused a desperate situation in Ranta-aho. In order to get in touch with Belorf, he made a complete turn, confessed the charges and exposed the drug cache to the police – the trigger was the anxiety that came from restricting contact after it lasted so long. ”

Railing emphasized that at no point did the prosecutor offer Ranta-aho anything in return for the confession and that the restrictions on communication were not relaxed after the confession.

“It was made very clear to Ranta-aho that this is not a trade issue. The punishment is not negotiated, and there is no possibility of such, and nothing is promised to him. Ranta-aho understood that. His motive was not trading or similar calculations for the sanction, ”Kaitaluoma said.

According to Kaitaluoma, however, the court should take into account how Ranta-aho has sought to investigate its crimes and reduce the harm caused by them when imposing a sentence. While Ranta-aho confessed, he also led the cops to terrain caches where more than 60 pounds of drugs were found.

In cases where the suspect has confessed to contributing to the investigation of his crimes, the sentence is often reduced by about a third.

“These (drug) quantities are so large that without mitigating grounds (punishment) it is 13 years, there will be no major debate about it – when the investigation is taken into account, we believe that the sanction should be around nine years,” Kaitaluoma said.

Railing according to the prosecutors have called for the punishment to be increased because of the planned nature of the acts and because they were committed as part of the activities of an organized criminal group. Both of these grounds of defense are disputed.

“There was no exceptional planning – this is a fairly normal organized import of drugs, which avoids getting caught and racing with the police and Customs is commonplace,” Kaitaluoma said.

“Nor has it been an organized group that seeks to promote and engage in drug trafficking through a consortium. What’s more is that Ranta-aho has asked for help from friends who don’t even have a criminal background. When the task has come to an end, (Ranta-aho) has contacted and given a single task to his friends without even benefiting financially, it was a matter of friendly services in individual cases – the group is not meant to benefit from it, but Ranta-aho is the one for whom everyone the benefit is destined for the future. ”

Ranta-aho, who was released from prison for almost a year in the summer, did not appear in court himself. He is currently staying in Spain.

The trial, which began in late January, is due to end on Thursday. According to the Helsinki District Court, due to the scale of the case, the verdict will not be handed down until next year. There are a total of dozens of defendants.