Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Legal proceedings Flammable bottles made at Soldiers of Odin’s premises thrown at asylum seekers’ demonstration in Oulu in 2017 – prosecutor demands conditional on one

March 16, 2021
The man’s punishment, according to the prosecutor, should be intensified for racist motives.

Prosecutor demands a suspended sentence of imprisonment for a man who, with three unknown people, made a burning bottle for a demonstration of asylum seekers in Oulu in April 2017.

According to the prosecutor, the man had planned the fire bottle in advance and the bottles had been made in the club premises of the Soldiers of Odin street patrol group. The man’s punishment, according to the prosecutor, should be intensified for racist motives.

The accused denies the charge of causing danger. He admits the manufacture of fuel bottles, but denies that unfired bottles posed a serious danger to human life and health within the meaning of the law.

