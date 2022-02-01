Legal proceedings FBI operation results in long prison sentences in Helsinki, twelve men sentenced to absolute prison terms

The leader of the drug league acquired Anom phones for his subordinates, whose communications were assumed to be completely encrypted. The action was revealed in the FBI’s Greenlight operation when the FBI cracked the encryption.

Helsinki on Monday, the district court sentenced twelve men to absolute prison terms for, among other things, aggravated drug offenses.

The case was related to the FBI-led Greenlight operation conducted by the U.S. Federal Police, in which the FBI gained access to a secret exchange of messages from criminals operating in various countries. The FBI did not provide information to the authorities of the countries, including Finland.

Prosecutions related to the Greenlight operation have been and are being handled in various parts of Finland.

Helsinki in the case before the district court, the 44-year-old received the longest sentence Marko Ilmari Loponen. He was sentenced to nineteen and a half years in prison for, among other things, nine aggravated drug offenses.

According to the court, a group had emerged around Loponen who had participated in various roles and committed serious drug offenses.

Loponen was dominant from all angles. Among other things, he had acquired Anom phones for his subordinates, whose communications they believed to be completely encrypted.

The court considered Loponen’s activities to be particularly planned.

“Under Loponen’s leadership, several people have been involved in the commission of the crimes, to whom he has exercised effective command. It has also been a matter of cross-border crime, Loponen has procured and delivered drugs from abroad to Finland in various ways and through various channels, and part of the time Loponen has managed operations from abroad, ”the court stated.

Loponen had, according to the court, transmitted more than 100 kilograms of marijuana, one kilogram of ketamine and more than two kilograms of cocaine. In addition, he had possessed a kilogram of amphetamine intended for distribution and smaller amounts of cocaine.

Of justice Loponen could have been sentenced to a maximum of 13 years in prison. In spite of everything, however, it was not an activity as serious in scope or danger as the most serious drug offenses.

“There is room for maneuver in even more reprehensible practices in penal practice. However, given the degree of guilt shown by Loponen’s actions, the punishment should not be significantly lower than the maximum punishment. ”

32 years old Ba Tuong Tran received ten years in prison for five felony drug offenses. Tran handled the distribution of drugs in Finland and also handled matters on behalf of Loponen when Loponen was abroad.

By law, Tran operated to a large extent under Loponen’s command, but also distributed drugs he had bought elsewhere. According to the court, Tran possessed, attempted to procure or distribute a total of more than one hundred pounds of marijuana, four pounds of amphetamine, and nearly four pounds of cocaine.

34 years olds Pekka Ho received five and a half years in prison for four felony and drug offenses.

Hon’s punishment was mitigated by the fact that he confessed to his crime and explained what he had done. According to the court, the recognition of Hon was relevant to the investigation. His sentence was commuted in a couple of years.

Ho served as a top-level distributor in the organization, and his position was, by law, very independent. However, his position was subordinate and independent of Lopos.

Tomi Kristian Lindström (formerly Saukko), 33, was sentenced to five years in prison for, among other things, three serious drug offenses. His role was, by law, quite independent, and he acted as an upper middle-level disseminator.

Others men’s prison sentences ranged from two years to four and a half years in prison.

The court rejected the prosecutor’s request to increase the penalties on the grounds that the crimes had been committed as part of the activities of an organized criminal group.

According to the law, it was not an organized group. The aggravation criterion is not intended to apply to all offenses committed together, the court pointed out. In drug cases, it is quite common for several people to be involved in the crime in different roles and for the action to be very planned.