Legal proceedings “Fate has decided who survived” – Prosecutor seeks death sentence for four for shooting at motorcycle club, but accused

Prosecutors seek murder in case of shooting incident at motorcycle club, but defendants call for emergency protection: “Fate has decided who survived”

Male The fatal shooting incident is being investigated in Lahti. According to the prosecutor, four men entered the premises of the motorcycle club with the intention of using violence. However, the accused are surprisingly talking about the shooting that has begun.

Proceedings in the Lahti Voimakatu murder case have begun in the Päijät-Häme District Court.

The prosecutor is demanding the conviction of four men for the murder in December 2021 at the premises of the motorcycle club Blue Cross Vikings. The prosecutor said the victim was a member of the club.

According to the prosecutor, the accused who had arrived at the club’s premises had been prepared to use violence. According to the prosecutor, they carried handguns and a blade weapon. The motorcycle club members, on the other hand, had a gun and an ax, among other things, the prosecutor says. In addition to the victim, a total of ten people were present.

District Prosecutor Anne Åstedtin according to one of the accused who arrived at the scene had to be identified with the victim, a 44-year-old man. The accused had asked the victim to find out about it, but this had not been successful.

The situation escalated into a shooting incident in which a 44-year-old died. He also had other traces of violence, but his death was the result of a gunshot wound. According to the challenge application, the victim fired the first shot in the situation.

Two of the four defendants admitted to using a firearm in the situation and firing at the victim, but said it was emergency protection.

Charge rose from the murder because, according to the prosecutor, the men’s preparedness showed stable judgment. The prosecutor said the defendants had also left their phones out of the way.

“They have considered it quite likely that they will have to be killed [uhrin]”The prosecutor states in his subpoena.

Blue Cross Vikings, on whose premises the incident took place, is not an organized criminal group, according to police. One of the accused has admitted in a written preliminary response to the court that he was a member of the Angels of Hell at the time of the incident. Other defendants have denied belonging to the group.

The prosecutor intends to present at the trial evidence of the possible roles of the accused in the angels of Hell and how the group might have joined in what happened.

All defendants deny murder charges. Two have admitted to using a firearm in the situation and firing at the victim, but they said it was an emergency guard.

The defendants ’justification for emergency protection was that they said the victim started firing and behaved violently at the meeting. According to the accused, the investigation escalated and a violent fight ensued.

Based on their own introductory remarks, the four men had not specifically planned to leave for Voimakatu. Their defense attorneys said the men were in court at the bar before the events. One of the party would have suggested moving to the Blue Cross Vikings club, which the others had agreed to. One speech described the club space as “a smuggler”.

The court also revealed that the defendants had already visited the club premises the night before.

According to the accused, the men would have arrived in good spirits. The conversation, which began at one big table, escalated into violence, the accused say.

“It’s been a panic-like situation,” said one of the accused’s lawyers Kari Eriksson in court.

He also demanded that the prosecutor drop the charge of murdering his principal on Wednesday.

Defendants said they tried to defend themselves and their comrades. One in four also suffered bleeding wounds in the situation. During the fight, the victim also shot one member of the Blue Cross Vikings, the prosecutor said inadvertently.

“Fate has decided who has survived,” the lawyer of one of the accused Tuomas Turunen told the court.

The fight lasted a few minutes. Finally, the president of Blue Cross Vikings called the emergency center after 5 p.m. It had been about an hour since that meeting began.

The first aid unit that arrived found the victim dead. Prior to that, the accused had left the car, and at least one of the shooters took the gun with him, according to the prosecutor.

All the parties agree that the victim shot the first shot in the situation.

However, there was disagreement at the outset as to whether it was a warning shot or whether the shot was fired at one of the accused. The exact reason why the shooting exactly started is also unexplained. These and the motives for the events will go through the court for several days.

Three of the four defendants have been incarcerated since December.

The trial will continue until early June. The court is due to rule in June.