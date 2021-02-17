Legal proceedings District Court seizes puck legend Esa Tikkanen’s property for 168,000 euros – Outstanding suspicion of tax fraud

Esa Tikkanen’s property will be seized as collateral.

Western Uusimaa the district court ruled on Tuesday a five-time Stanley cup winner Esa Tikkanen forfeiture of property for EUR 168,300.

Seizure of collateral is a general coercive measure to secure the enforcement of a payment obligation. The seizure is based on a charge of aggravated tax fraud. Helsingin Sanomat did not reach Tikka to comment on the matter. Earlier, Tikkanen commented on the tax fraud charge To Ilta-Sanomat:

“Such a process is underway. I am not guilty of any crime but it is a view that differs from that of the taxpayer. It is a question of tax treatment of foreign money. ”

Helsinki During his long NHL career, Tikkanen represented the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals.

During his career, he scored 244 goals and a total of 630 power points in 877 regular season matches.

In addition to Stanley Cup wins, he is an Olympic and World Cup medalist.

After his own playing career, Tikkanen has worked as a hockey coach and Unibet’s hockey expert.