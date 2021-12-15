Legal proceedings District Court dismisses MP Mauri Peltokangas for inciting charges against a group of people

The court emphasized freedom of speech and regarded Facebook writings as political speech.

Ostrobothnia the district court has rejected the basic finnish parliament Mauri Peltokangas incitement against the population.

The prosecutor had demanded at least a 40-day fine from Peltokangas.

In May 2020, Peltokangas wrote articles on his Facebook wall in which he said the prosecutor slandered immigrants. Among other things, he hoped that “living surfers will go to hell from this country”.

In addition, Peltokangas had told about his garden purchases at the Kärkkäinen department store. According to him, there has been a good and peaceful mind there, because there is no “Mogadishu dialect heard, no goats roar, and not a single camel or flying carpet is seen in the Park!”

According to Peltokangas, the writings were about political speech. He commented on the state’s immigration policy and the actions of the authorities.

District Court stated in its decision that the first letter was a response from the Interior Minister Maria Ohisalon (green) writing. It was clearly political in nature.

The court found it plausible that Peltokangas was intended to criticize immigration policy and the actions of the authorities.

“Loosely detached from the context, the expression ‘parasite surfers’ cannot be considered offensive or defamatory, although it is sarcastic in nature and describes a certain activity in a negative tone.”

According to the court, the boundary between freedom of expression and punitive proceedings was not clear in the case. However, since this was a political speech, a writing at the heart of freedom of expression, it cannot be punished.

With regard to the second scripture, the court found problematic the prosecutor’s idea that the goat herder would be inferior to other professions.

“Of course, the writing on the field cloth is sarcastic in tone, but it cannot be concluded that the writing exceeds the limit of free speech.”

Thus, according to the court, neither of the writings met the characteristics of a crime, so the charges of incitement against the people were dismissed.