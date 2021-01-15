Legal proceedings District Court dismisses former pastor’s charge of child sexual abuse

The district court found it unclear how the suspected act was committed and how and where the child was touched. Following the indictment, the priest voluntarily resigned from the priesthood in Sweden and Finland.

Local church a Finn who worked in Sweden as a leader charge of sexual exploitation of a child was dismissed in the Helsinki District Court on Friday. The district court found it unclear how the suspected act was committed and how and where the child was touched.

The court held that it had also not been shown whether the accused had sought sexual arousal and gratification in his conduct.

“Defendant the acts cannot be considered to be of such a nature that they would typically harm or endanger the child’s development. The acts cannot be considered sexually relevant, ”the district court reasoned in a public statement.

The judgment is not yet final, ie the prosecutor can appeal it to the Court of Appeal.

Although the pastor was working in Sweden at the time of the events, the charge was dealt with in Helsinki according to the place of the suspect.

In Sweden, the leader of a local parish is called församlingsherde, which is best translated as pastor, as both refer to the leader of the local parish.

When the prosecution was due to begin for the first time last August, the man’s priestly ordination was still valid. Last week, however, it was announced from the Diocese of Mikkeli that the man himself had asked for and received a resignation from the priesthood during Christmas, meaning that he was no longer a priest.

The trial was due to begin as early as last August, but was postponed to January 2021 due to, among other things, the coronavirus situation. The man asked to resign from his priestly office after news of the upcoming trial had been reported in Finland and Sweden last August.

The court had time to decide in the middle of last year that the identity of the plaintiff, ie the child, and the court documents will be secret until 19 February 2080. The purpose of the decision is to protect the child, but not the accused himself.

Instead of the verdict, the district court issued a statement of the verdict.

Accused the man has a master’s degree in theology and is ordained a priest in Finland. Although he has worked in Sweden as a pastor, his register continued to be held in the Finnish diocese.

According to the register of both the Church of Finland and the Church of Sweden, the position of pastor in northern Sweden has been permanent for years, but the Church of Sweden began to seek a new pastor to replace him last summer.

The indictment raised last February came up when Helsingin Sanomat investigated the final criminal convictions of Finnish priests and church lecturers. The HS report covers 125 crimes, committed by priests and church lecturers.

Papin According to Helsingin Sanomat, the indictment he received in February and now dismissed in the district court is not related to his activities as pastor or priest. However, according to the Church Act, a priest is also a priest in his spare time.

The mere promise of a priest upon the ordination of a priest obliges the priest to serve as a lifelong example to the church both in office and in his spare time.

The accusation of child sexual abuse came as a surprise to both the Finnish and Swedish churches. The Finnish Judicial Chapter has the right to send an agent to follow the proceedings.

In Finland the priest was under the protection of the Mikkeli Judicial Chapter. It is about the dioceses monitoring the proper conduct of the priest in the office of priest at work and in his spare time.

Bishop of the Diocese of Mikkeli Seppo Häkkinen said last week, however, that “the priest in question has voluntarily requested his resignation from the priesthood and has been granted it by the Judicial Chapter of the Diocese of Mikkeli” under Christmas. Similarly, the man had applied for and received a resignation from the priesthood of the Church of Sweden at the end of last November.

After the resignation, the Judicial Chapter no longer has jurisdiction over the affairs of the former priest.

Judicial capitals may issue a written warning or suspend a priest from the priesthood for 1 to 6 months if the priest “acts contrary to the duties of the priesthood and the priestly promise, or fails to do so, or behaves in a manner inappropriate to the priest”.

Church law has also addressed a situation in which a priest has been convicted of a crime for a punishment that “shows him to be manifestly unfit to be a priest”. In this case, the Judicial Chapter may order the priest to lose his priestly office, that is, his ordination to the priesthood, as if annulled.

The child sexual exploitation means an act committed against a person under the age of 16.

Child sexual abuse is a matter of acts other than sexual intercourse, as acts involving sexual intercourse are in principle assessed as aggravated acts. Exploitation offenses do not require physical contact, but can also be committed through technical means such as the Internet.