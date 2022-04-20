Legal proceedings District Court dismisses charges of aggravated tax fraud in Henrik Kuninka’s inheritance arrangements

According to the indictment, the King’s two sons and one daughter each avoided gift taxes of approximately € 163,000 in investment company transactions. The court held that the king’s children did not receive a gift.

district court has dismissed charges against a former stockbroker Henrik Kuninkaan inheritance arrangements. The two sons and daughter of the late King were already charged.

The prosecutor demanded the King’s three children be sentenced to 1.5 months in prison for aggravated tax fraud. However, according to the district court, everything happened legally because no gift-type transactions were made in the inheritance arrangements.

Henrik Kuninka’s heirs also did not act intentionally by failing to file gift tax returns, the Helsinki District Court ruled on Wednesday.

King was a mythical figure in the financial circles of Finland in the 1980s, whose the invisible trademark was silence. He acted as a stockbroker during the casino years in Kouri stores, among other places, and was an investor in Björn Wahlroosin credit banker.

The king died in 2019, so he did not have time to be prosecuted for the inheritance arrangements in the tax haven in Luxembourg. The King has been the Honorary Consul General of Luxembourg in Finland since 1995.

Prosecution According to the King, the two sons and one daughter each avoided gift taxes of approximately EUR 163 000 on investment company transactions in Luxembourg. One of the executors of the transactions was Henrik Kuningas.

According to the prosecutor, Kuningas and his investment company Mytilus SPF sold shares worth about 4.3 million euros to the children’s investment company Nacawi Ab in 2010. Although the share pot was worth millions, the children’s investment company paid only 100,000 euros for it, the indictment says.

However, the District Court found that the purchase price corresponded to the fair value of the investment company in June 2009, when the parties entered into an oral preliminary agreement on the transaction. Stock prices were low at the time, and stock values ​​rose sharply by April 2010, when the King and children signed a deed of sale.

Consequently, the King’s children have not received a gift, that is, no gift-type trade was made in the inheritance arrangements, the district court ruled.

The prosecutor according to none of the children reported the transactions to the taxpayer, even though they received a gift-like advantage through the underpriced transaction.

“The arrangement is aimed at minimizing the tax consequences of transferring assets,” wrote the regional prosecutor Virpi Niemelä in the indictment.

However, the District Court held that the King’s children could not reasonably have assumed that they would incur a gift tax liability. This, in turn, was because the children could not reasonably expect the trade agreement to be interpreted as a gift.

There had also been differing views in the tax administration as to whether the transaction could be taxed as a disguised dividend distribution or inheritance and gift tax, or both. Accordingly, the defendants did not act intentionally in failing to file a gift tax return, the district court ruled.

Royal the children did not want to in March to comment on the prosecution in any way to Helsingin Sanomat. However, prosecutor Niemelä told HS that all three denied the charges in court.

The children of King Henry are now about 40 years old.

Inheritance arrangements made in tax havens in Luxembourg and Finland were revealed in an ordinary tax audit of Henrik Kuninka’s companies.