Legal proceedings Defense of a conscript accused of a devastating level crossing accident in Raseborg: The accident should not be punished

Three conscripts died when a commuter train collided with a Defense Forces truck. Earlier, the district court dismissed all charges against the conscript who drove the truck.

Helsinki The Court of Appeal has begun dealing with a level crossing accident in Raseborg three years ago.

The accident took place at Skogby’s unguarded level crossing in October 2017. In the accident, a Defense Forces truck and VR’s urban train collided. Three conscripts were killed and five were injured. One of the injured was a conscript driving a truck.

The Länsi-Uusimaa District Court dismissed the driver’s charges of three counts of death, endangering traffic safety and service crime. The prosecutor appealed to the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

It is undisputed that the crash crossing had been found to be dangerous and the driving conditions were challenging at the time of the incident. The accident happened at dusk, and it rained.

District Prosecutor Marianna Semin according to the driver should have understood that the cab of the truck could not see from the right any approaching train.

Therefore, the driver should have asked someone else in the cab to see that the train was not coming, or to go out to control the crossing, the prosecutor says.

The driver the defense demands that the district court’s judgment be upheld. The district court held that the events involved an accident rather than negligence.

The district court also held that the accident could have been avoided if someone had stood next to the intersection and signaled to the driver.

However, it would have been unreasonable to expect the driver to have realized how dangerous the level crossing is and to have therefore asked another person to look around.

The District Court drew attention to the fact that in the Defense Forces, the level crossing was not considered to be so rich as to have been warned about. Conscripts had also not been instructed that someone had to stand outside the car to make sure there was no train coming. The level crossing was used regularly.

According to the defense, it was not an act of negligence but an accident which should not be punished.

“It’s been an accident, an extremely unpleasant event. The saddest thing this has been for the relatives of the deceased conscripts, but for my principal this has also been a very difficult matter. In criminal terms, there is no culprit, ”the lawyer said Mikko Puhakka said in the courtroom.

Puhakan according to which three requirements must be met for an act to be considered negligent.

“The author must have violated an objective, universal standard of care. In addition, he must have had the actual ability and opportunity to act differently. Thirdly, he may have been required to act differently, taking into account the circumstances and all the facts, ”Puhakka listed in court.

According to him, under the circumstances at the time of the act, the driver could not be required to exercise greater diligence or act otherwise.

“The rule of law cannot require impossibility on anyone – I stress it is indisputable that Defense Forces vehicles regularly crossed the track so that there was no one in the vehicles but a driver, no one sitting on the right watching the train. This is the imposition of impossible requirements that the law calls for avoidance, ”Puhakka said.

The prosecutor It is important in the public interest for the Court of Appeal to rule on what is meant by the special care required of a road user by the Road Traffic Act at a level crossing.

The Road Traffic Act states that a road user approaching a level crossing of a railway or tramway must take special care and, notwithstanding any safety devices, monitor whether a train or other equipment running on the railways or a tram is coming.

In addition, the prosecutor wants the Court of Appeal to assess whether the obligations of conscripts as road users differ from those of other road users. According to the prosecutor, the Defense Forces’ traffic safety regulations emphasize special caution. In addition, the accused had received driver assignments from the school, Prosecutor Semi said.

The conscripts who were killed were seated in the seats of the car in the safety frame at the time of the collision. They did not wear seat belts.

“(Conscripts) had to sit on the (truck) stage due to their duty of service in circumstances where they were in fact completely unprotected in the event of a slightly more serious accident,” the prosecutor said in his complaint to the Court of Appeal.

In the district court the prosecutor demanded a fine or conditional imprisonment of the man at the outset, but announced in the course of the trial that he waived his claim for punishment. At the time, the prosecutor based his decision on the fact that the accused himself was injured in the crash and was subjected to public robbery.

In his appeal to the Court of Appeal, the prosecutor does not take a position on the claim for punishment, but leaves it to the Court of Appeal for review. Similarly, the prosecutor leaves it to the court to decide whether there are mitigating circumstances or grounds for not convicting the accused.

Initially, in September of that year, the district prosecutor decided not to prosecute the accident. Deputy Attorney General Jukka Rappe however, reversed the decision six months later because he said the driver should have acted more cautiously.