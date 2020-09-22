Upgrade
Legal proceedings Data leaker Julian Assange has said he hears imaginary voices, a psychiatrist said at a hearing on the donation

Bhavi Mandalia
September 22, 2020
World
Julian Assange is accused of, among other things, burglary, stealing secret documents and endangering the people named in them.

In the British a data leak sitting in a high-security prison Julian Assange has complained that he hears imaginary sounds and music, said a psychiatrist interviewed about 20 times Michael Kopelman on Tuesday, according to news agency AFP. Kopelman spoke at the Assange extradition hearing in London. Consultations on the Assange extradition, which had been suspended due to the corona situation, resumed in September.

Kopelman has interviewed Assange about 20 times. According to him, Assange has severe depressive symptoms in addition to psychotic symptoms and that his risk of suicide would be “very high” if he were extradited to the United States. According to the psychiatrist, Assange would have heard voices saying “you are dust, you are dead, we will pick you up”.

United States accuses Assange, Australia, 49, of hacking confidential diplomatic telegrams published by Wikileaks in 2010-2011. Assange is currently working to avoid extradition from Britain to the United States.

Lawyer representing the United States Government James Lewis indeed, on Tuesday, Kopelman asked questions about whether illusions could be invented.

Assange has been charged in the United States on 18 charges, according to AFP. He is accused of, among other things, burglary, stealing secret documents and endangering the people named in them. He leaked 500,000 secret documents to Wikileaks about the U.S. military’s operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, among others. According to the United States, Assange would have helped another known data leak Chelsea Manningia to steal documents before handing them over, AFP says.

If Assange were found guilty in the United States, he could face up to 175 years in prison.

