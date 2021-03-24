Legal proceedings Criminal suspicions of sex partner sex have become obsolete – a man who worked as MTV’s manager admitted to photographing women

The court ordered the man to pay compensation to the women.

24.3. 16:41

Prosecutor has dropped charges against a 39-year-old man accused of smuggling his sexual partners in the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa because the suspected crimes have expired.

However, the district court ordered the man on Wednesday to pay compensation to the two women because the man did not oppose their claims for compensation.

The prosecutor initially demanded that the man be punished for two insults. The crimes were suspected to have taken place in Vantaa in early 2018.

According to the charges, the man had photographed another woman during sex with cameras secretly and without permission three times and repeated at least once.

The man has to pay the women a total of 12,000 euros in compensation for suffering and temporary inconvenience. In addition, he must reimburse them for more than EUR 10 000.

Case the preliminary investigation began in the spring of 2018, when two women were informed of a possible undercover and made a request to the police for an investigation.

Police have said in the past that the man has secretly admitted to videotaping four women.

In court, there were only two persons in the position of plaintiff, i.e. a potential victim. Smuggling is an offense against the party concerned, which can in principle only be prosecuted if the party concerned so requests.

MTV was once the first to report criminal suspicions. The accused worked as a chief at MTV at the time of the suspected crimes, but his employment was terminated in the spring of 2018.