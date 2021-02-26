Legal proceedings Court of Appeal: The killing of a girl in Nurmijärvi was a murder, the stepfather received a life sentence

In the district court, the man was severely convicted of killing a sick 16-year-old, but the Court of Appeal found the act a murder.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal has increased the sentence handed down to the stepfather for killing a seriously ill girl. According to the Court of Appeal, the man committed the murder and thus receives a life sentence.

In the district court, the stepfather Olli-Pekka Lehto, 38, was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison for the murder.

The crime took place in November 2018 in Nurmijärvi.

According to the Court of Appeal, the act was particularly cruel and cruel and, as a whole, was outrageous.

The victim was a 16-year-old seriously ill child. The man suffocated the victim by apparently covering the airways of the sleeping victim with his hand. The suffocation had lasted longer than minor and the act had caused the victim severe pain and suffering, the Court of Appeal assessed.

Court of Appeal found that the victim had been completely dependent on the care and upkeep of other persons because of his illness. He had no opportunity to resist the act. The man, on the other hand, had been responsible for caring for the victim on his own initiative at the time of the act.

The man had wanted to give his wife time off from the ongoing care of the child and offered to take care of this overnight. He was alone overnight with the girl for the second time.

After putting the girl to sleep, the man had left for the restaurant. When he had returned from there, the girl had begun to scream. To end the cry, the man put his hand in front of the girl’s mouth.

The man estimated that he held his hand in front of his mouth for about ten seconds until the girl had gone limp. The man then said he had tried to revive the victim.

However, on the basis of a forensic expert and other evidence, the Court of Appeal estimated that it had to take at least a minute to cover the mouth. Based on his injuries, the victim had tried to resist suffocation by turning his head.

Man found himself guilty only of assault and aggravated death. He said he kept his hand at the girl’s mouth for only a short time to prevent her from shouting. He also said he started resuscitation as soon as he realized the victim was no longer breathing.

The man also argued that the victim was seriously and incurably ill and would have died in the near future in any case. The treatment of the victim had been very demanding and heavy.

According to the state of mind survey, the man was guilty at the time of the act, ie he understood the meaning of his act.

Thing was treated in the district court in complete secrecy at the request of the girl’s parents. The reason for the secrecy was the information related to the child’s state of health.

The district court issued a brief public statement. However, it did not explain why the crime was committed.

In his August decision, the ombudsman criticized the district court for excessive secrecy. The criticism was directed in particular at the scarcity of the public report on the judgment.

“Criminal cases heard in the courts are not limited to the parties, even when the public access to the proceedings and court documents is restricted. A crime or suspected criminal offense that has entered the scope of criminal justice cannot be a completely private matter, even for the victim or the victim’s relatives, ”the Deputy Ombudsman Pasi Pölönen stressed.

Pölönen pointed out that, in principle, the public also has the right to be informed about shocking events and disgusting actions. Even in such cases, it is not the duty of the judge to restrict publicity on grounds such as moral perceptions more than is legally necessary.