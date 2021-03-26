Legal proceedings Court of Appeal acquits police of charges – Patrol sprayed gas on escaping moped girl in Oulu

According to the acquittal, the police had sufficient grounds to use force.

26.3. 14:52

Rovaniemi according to the Court of Appeal, the police patrol was allowed to try to stop the fleeing moped girl by spraying gas on her.

The case had brought a verdict of misconduct to the police in the district courts. The Court of Appeal dismissed the charge on Friday and overturned an earlier verdict.

Charge concerned the events in Oulu in September 2016. At that time, the girl was speeding on a scooter-like moped and disobeyed a police patrol call to stop. He tried to escape with a moped patrol.

Another of the cops sprayed oc gas twice on the girl from the car window. The gassing was based on a joint decision by the police.

The girl continued her journey even after that but collided with a tree a little later. It was not due to gas atomization. His femur was broken in a collision.

Oulu the district court considered the use of force by the older constables to be excessive and sentenced the duo to fines in December 2018.

One of the police officers appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal.

The core issue of the trial was whether the use of oc gas in a stoppage situation was acceptable. It is not mentioned in a decree of the Ministry of the Interior on the means of force that the police can use in a forced detention.

On the other hand, oc gas is a tool for the use of force by the police in accordance with a Government decree, and the decree does not define any of its possible uses.

The Court of Appeal held that, if necessary, the police may use force other than those mentioned in the decree of the Ministry of the Interior in the event of a detention. Thus, the use of oc gas is also possible if it is otherwise justified.

Court of Appeal according to the police, the police also had the right to stop the fleeing moped by force.

According to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, the reason for the suspension was speeding and checking the driver’s condition. Police also found there were deficiencies in the moped’s lights.

The reason for the stop was also that mopeds had been stolen in the area the day before.

Before using the gas, the police had shouted stop orders, turned on the stop lights and alarm sounds, drove alongside the girl, and tried to narrow down the girl’s route by car. Police had also warned the girl about the use of gas in advance.

When driving alongside and narrowing the driving route did not make the girl stop running away, stopping became even more important, according to the Court of Appeal.

On the basis of the overall assessment, the Court of Appeal concluded that the use of oc gas was necessary in the situation and the least harmful force to the site.

The Court of Appeal overturned the district conviction of the senior constable who had driven the police car. Instead, the verdict handed down by the police who sprayed the gas became final in time, as his appeal did not reach the court until after the deadline.