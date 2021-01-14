Legal proceedings Court Convicts School Principal of Breach of Duty: Arbitrarily Changed Pupils’ Grades

The principal of the Sastamalan school had changed the grades given by the teacher against the will of the teacher. The court convicted him of a breach of duty, but failed to convict him.

14.1. 15:39

Turku the Court of Appeal has convicted the principal of the Sastamala school of breach of official duty. The principal had arbitrarily changed the students ’grades to be different from what the teacher had planned.

Previously, the Pirkanmaa District Court had dismissed the charge, but the Court of Appeal came to a different conclusion. The ratings were changed in the spring of 2016.

The Turku Court of Appeal held that the principal knew, on the basis of his position, that he was acting in breach of the jurisdictional provision. In addition, the act focused on the school’s key task, which is to give grades.

Principal himself admitted that he had changed the final grade of 16 students. He said he changed the students ’grades to match the longer-term average because the grades given by the teacher had differed significantly from the previous ones.

The principal justified his actions on the grounds that the students would have been placed in an unequal position.

The students had complained about the teaching of that teacher and said they had not received enough support during the lessons. The teacher, in turn, justified the calculation of the grades on the grounds that the grades given by the previous teacher did not correspond to the students’ actual level of competence.

Court of Appeal did not accept the principal’s reasoning for his decision. The Court of Appeal stated that the grades are decided by the teacher of each subject according to the Basic Education Ordinance.

According to the law, students had not sought to change grades by contacting the teacher. Instead, the students and their parents had been in touch with the principal throughout the spring. The change in grades, on the other hand, had been raised first by the school’s study counselor.

The principal had discussed the matter with the teacher, but the latter had stated that he would stay with him. The principal had no legal right to change the grades given by the teacher.

Court of Appeal condemned the principal but decided not to sentence him to punishment.

The court held that, because of the feedback he had received, the principal had rightly been of the opinion that the grades of certain students did not correspond to academic success.

“He has, through his illegal activities, experienced that he put students on an equal footing, and he has not been found to have pursued an unjustified advantage for himself or others,” the court held.