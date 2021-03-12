Legal proceedings Court convicts Jukka Riikonen, Jari Aarnio and Petri Rainiala in a secret intelligence case – Supreme police leadership avoided conviction

The lawsuit was about organizing and supervising the secret information sources of the police. The drug police led by Jari Aarnio destroyed information from Helsinki police sources.

Helsinki The Court of Appeal has convicted three people of organizing and supervising the information activities of the Helsinki Police in recent years. All convictions came to the Helsinki police. The top police leadership, on the other hand, was acquitted.

Former head of the Helsinki Drug Police Jari Aarnio and former police chief of Helsinki Jukka Riikonen was convicted in a case of negligent misconduct. Under Aarnio Petri Rainiala for his part, he was sentenced to a fine of 100 days for breach of duty.

The judgments involved fines, but for example, in addition to the 50-day fine, Riikos received legal costs of more than 116,000 euros, including interest.

Jari Aarnion The drug police led by the Helsinki Police destroyed data from information sources of the Helsinki Police Department in the late 2000s. After that, there were no sources recorded in the register for years.

Data sources should be registered for control purposes. Without recording sources, police can more easily protect their underworld informants from criminal suspicion as a reward for clues. For the same reason, the police today are also not allowed to meet their sources of information alone.

Aarnio has previously been convicted of, among other things, aggravated drug offenses with a long line of drug offenders.

In the prosecution there were eight former or current officials on the organization of information source activities. Among the accused were, among others, the current head of the Helsinki police Lasse Aapio, Chief of the Central Criminal Police Robin Lardot and former chief of police Mikko Paatero.

Former police commander Jukka Riikonen, Aarnio and two Aarnio subordinates were also indicted from the Helsinki police. Everyone was charged with breach of duty.

In the District Court all charges went down.

The 2005 law recorded that the sources were entered in a national register. There was no such thing at the time of the prosecution.

The Helsinki District Court interpreted that for this reason the Helsinki police did not have a legal place to record information sources at the time of the prosecution.

Read more: HS analysis: Court acquitted high-level police chief, solution still paints gloomy picture of police

The district court held that the establishment of the national register would have been the responsibility of Paatero and Lardot. However, the prosecutor had not demanded that they be punished for such negligence, so they could not be convicted of it either.

According to the District Court, on the other hand, the Police Board did not have any information about the information activities of the Helsinki Police that would have given rise to conviction of anyone there for an official crime.

The story is being updated.