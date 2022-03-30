Legal proceedings Court acquitted Päivi Räsänen of all charges – Criminal allegations concerned MP’s statements about gays

Räsänen denied in court that he had committed any crimes.

Helsinki the district court has released the MP Päivi Räsänen (kd) of all charges. The prosecutor demanded a fine from him for three incitements against the ethnic group.

The charges concerned Päivi Räsänen’s speeches and writings about gays.

The news is being updated.

Litigation has also attracted attention outside Finland. According to various estimates, 2,500 to 3,000 people showed support Räsänen in Budapest, Hungary, in front of the Finnish Embassy in February.

Räsänen has also received support from Republicans in the United States, for example. Texas Republican Representative Chip Roy sent a letter to Räsänen informing him of his support, a U.S. conservative news channel Fox News reported in February.

Prosecutor In the main proceedings, Räsänen was sentenced to a 120 – day fine for three incitements against ethnic groups.

One of the charges concerns Räsänen’s old pamphlet As a man and a woman, He created them. In the pamphlet, Räsänen described homosexuality as a disorder of psychosexual development, among other things.

Räsänen received another accusation from his social media publications about the collaboration between the church and the Pride event in 2019. At the time, Räsänen wrote that “How does the Church’s doctrine, # the Bible, fit in with shame and sin being raised as a matter of pride?”.

The third allegation concerns Yle’s radio program.

“Yes, I think it’s quite clear that God didn’t originally create people to be homosexual. He created heterosexual. He created a man and a woman and meant marriage between the two, And it is clearly against God’s will and a sin to be in some other sexual relationship, ”Räsänen said in the broadcast.

Räsänen’s defense argued in court, among other things, that the prosecutor had not understood the concepts of sin and shame correctly in a theological way. According to the defense, it is not a question of placing someone below their dignity.