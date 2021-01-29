Legal proceedings Coalition politician Tapani Mäkinen and Sjöblom’s business brothers’ charges in the Nur district

The court finds that the alleged bribery was not proven.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court has dismissed all charges against Tapani Mäkki (Kok) and the entrepreneur brothers from Tuusula Juhani and Seppo Sjöblomia towards.

Mäki was accused of receiving a bribe and abusing his official duty. The Sjöblom brothers, on the other hand, were accused of giving a bribe.

According to the judgment, during the trial it was not proved that Mäkinen had acted or intended to act in the best interests of the Sjöbloms.

Mäkinen received 20,000 euros from Sjöblomes in 2015. The court, unlike the prosecutor, considers that the amount of money was a loan and not a gift or bribe. However, due to the loan, Mäkinen would have been prevented from handling the affairs of the Sjöblom family company in the Vantaa City Government.

The District Court still considered Mäkinen’s proceedings to be minor from the point of view of disability.

The District Court obliges the Finnish state to reimburse the costs of the defendants. The state compensates Mäkinen for more than 100,000 euros and Juhani Sjöblom for almost 160,000 euros.

Vantaa The suspicion of corruption that shook municipal policy began in 2014, when the Vekkox company, owned by the Sjöblom family, was buying land from a private landowner on the Vantaa side near the Tuusula border. City of Vantaa officials suggested to politicians that the city should exercise its right of pre-emption and acquire the Land from the city in front of Vekkox’s nose.

The idea was that the city, with its pre-emptive purchase, improved its negotiating position with regard to Vekkox. The city planned a landfill site near the Tuusula border, but Vekkox had bought forest plots around the city-owned land.

The pre-emption issue was discussed at the Vantaa City Government in early 2015. At that time, Mäkinen was the Chairman of the City Board.

During the investigation and the court proceedings, Mäkinen has not in any way denied that he objected to the exercise of the pre-emption right. According to Mäkinen, Coalition members already absorb the belief in the value of private property in breast milk. Thus, the city, in his view, should not have intervened between the two private land sales.

In the city government, the majority was in favor of exercising the right of first refusal and the matter was not ultimately voted on. A few years later, the City of Vantaa and Vekkox exchanged land so that they both acquired a unified land for the desired activities.

To the District Court the jupaka ended up because Mäkinen had received 20,000 euros from the Sjöblom brothers just for the Vekkox case to be dealt with by the city government.

In court, both parties justified the loan with long acquaintance.

One hundred and the amount of money given in 200 euro banknotes was given by Mäkinen to his godmother, who recovered her old claim in court. Four years earlier, the godmother had lent Mäkinen EUR 15,000 to cover the costs of the 2011 election campaign. Despite the collection attempts, Mäkinen had not repaid or repaid the loan.

Mäkinen turned to the Sjöbloms because he wanted to avoid public debt collections just under the 2015 parliamentary elections. He also had a default note that would have made it difficult to get money from the bank.

Mäkinen paid off the loan amount to Sjöblomes with interest in June 2018. Even then, Mäkinen himself did not have enough money, but his mother paid the debt. Police interrogations on the matter had begun in March of the same year.