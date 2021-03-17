Legal proceedings CEO shoots woman through front door in Sammat – court of appeal sentenced to murder instead of murder

The man shot at night with a truncated shotgun through the front door to the woman’s death.

Helsinki on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal upheld the sentencing of a 47-year-old man for the Lohja Sammat manslaughter. Now the verdict came from, among other things, murder, when the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa had considered the act a murder.

The Court of Appeal, like the Länsi-Uusimaa District Court, found that the man had been found not guilty at the time of his commission.

An intoxicated man shot a woman to death through a front shotgun through the front door at night in September 2018. The apartment also housed the victim’s eight-year-old boy at the time, who had a wound on his forehead.

The victim of a homicide had gone to the CEO for cleaning, and the victim’s spouse had previously worked for a company he owned.

According to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, the man steadily killed the woman. Instead, he did not try to kill the child but also intentionally caused his injury.

Lasse Tapio Kinnunen was convicted of degrading manslaughter, aggravated assault, and aggravated violation of domestic peace.

According to the Court of Appeal, a man must be considered very dangerous. Therefore, and because of the man’s previous crime, he was sentenced to a combined sentence involving 11 years in prison and a subsequent one-year probation period.

A person sentenced to a combined sentence may not be granted parole or supervised probation.

The district court had also sentenced the man to a combined sentence, but the length of the prison sentence was one and a half years shorter than that imposed by the Court of Appeal.

Doomed has served as CEO of the smaller sampled civil engineering companies it owns.

A man charged with a homicide has been convicted in the past of violence and intimidation.