Legal proceedings Brothers convicted of numerous police assassination attempts withdraw complaints – 15-year prison sentences now in effect

The brothers have admitted that they fired at the police in August 2019 in Porvoo and during the pursuit in Pirkanmaa.

Of the numerous The brothers convicted of attempted police murders have withdrawn their complaints from the Helsinki Court of Appeal, so their maximum sentence from the district court remains in force. The District Court of Eastern Uusimaa sentenced Swedish brothers with Finnish sentences to 15 years in prison for, among other things, numerous attempted murder of police officers.

The district court convicted Raymond Granholmin among others, aggravated robbery, three attempts at aggravated assault, nine attempted murder and eight causing danger.

His brother Richard Granholmin the court convicted, among other things, aggravated robbery, 11 attempted murder, two attempted aggravated assault, and eight for causing danger.

