Legal proceedings Basic Finn MP Sebastian Tynkkynen again in the district court on charges of incitement against a group of people

Oulu the district court will hear the basic finnish MP today From Sebastian Stub accusation against incitement against a group of people. The charge was filed in late March.

Tynkkynen has denied guilty of the crime. Tynkkynen previously told STT that the prosecution was about his municipal election campaign, in which he had highlighted messages sent to him by citizens.

According to Tynkkynen, the messages have been about “people’s concern about the side effects of immigration”.

A stub has twice been convicted of incitement against a group of people.

Both convictions concerned writings on Muslims published by Tynkkynen. In addition, he has been convicted of violating peace of faith.

Tynkkynen is the first-term Member of Parliament and the third vice-chairman of the basic Finns.