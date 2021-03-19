Legal proceedings An appeal was lodged against the decision to dissolve the criminal organization United Brotherhood

The case is progressing to the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court’s decision to dissolve the criminal group United Brotherhood (UB) has been appealed, the district court was told on Friday.

According to the district court, the appeal was lodged by the director of UB Tero Holopainen. Accordingly, the case proceeds to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, which decides whether to grant further leave to hear the case, ie whether to accept the case.

District Court declared UB and its subordinate Bad Union (BU) liquidated in February. According to the law, UB and BU had organized themselves to commit serious crimes, and the public interest called for their cessation.

The special prosecutor and the Police Board are demanding the abolition.

Holopainen has denied that the group’s activities had a criminal purpose and relied on the group’s announcement last year that it had ceased operations. However, according to the district court, UB’s activities had not ceased.