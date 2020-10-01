Legal proceedings Airisto boat wreck claiming brothers’ lives goes to court: Motorboat driver charged with several serious crimes

Prosecutor demands punishment for motor boat driver for aggravated endangerment of traffic safety, two aggravated fatalities and aggravated injuries

Two the Airisto boat wreck, which claimed human lives, is on its way to court, the prosecutor says Matias Londen Helsingin Sanomat. Some of the suspected criminal titles are considered more serious by the prosecutor than estimated by the police during the pre-trial investigation.

The motorboat collided with a sailboat at Airisto in August last year. Brothers born in 1969 and 1973 died in Turma.

Prosecutor Londen says in his e-mail that he has been charged with several serious crimes and the case has been filed in the Helsinki District Court on Wednesday.

Criminal titles in the stories include aggravated endangerment of traffic safety, two aggravated deaths and gross injuries.

Police considered only death sentences to be aggravated when the pre-trial investigation was transferred to prosecution.

“He hasn’t been able to explain himself why he didn’t spot the sailboat. There has been a momentary slack in the lookout. According to the man, it was only a few seconds, ” said criminal commissioner Mari Sainio then.

Sailboat traveled south of Turku at the time of the accident on Airisto. Before the collision, the motorboat came west from the Airisto tourist center.

An earlier estimate was that the sailboat traveled at a speed of about six knots and the motorboat at about 23 to 25 knots before the collision.

The motorboat was larger than a sailboat. It came from the stern at the sailboat.