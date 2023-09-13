THüringen’s AfD chairman Björn Höcke has to answer in court because of the accusation of using the symbols of unconstitutional organizations. The Halle regional court has approved the prosecution’s charges, a court spokesman said on Wednesday. Höcke is said to have used a banned slogan of the Storm Department (SA) of the NSDAP in a speech.

Höcke is said to have used a banned slogan of the Storm Department (SA) of the NSDAP in a speech in Merseburg in Saxony-Anhalt at the end of May 2021. Höcke is said to have known that the last part of the formula “Everything for our homeland, everything for Saxony-Anhalt, everything for Germany” was a forbidden slogan, according to the accusation.

The chamber of the regional court followed the opinion and admitted the prosecution to the main hearing. The proceedings will be opened before the Merseburg district court, according to the court spokesman.

The public prosecutor’s office brought charges against Höcke in May of this year. In an admission to this accusation, Höcke “denied the criminal relevance of his statement,” prosecutors said at the time.