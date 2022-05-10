Legal proceedings According to the prosecutor, the cell death in Vantaa was exceptionally brutal and cruel: The victim was forced to write a suicide message before his death

The homicide took place in a prison travel cell in January.

Vantaa the cell murder trial began on Tuesday in the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa. According to the indictment, the victim of a homicide was subjected to various forms of brutal violence and humiliation in the travel cell of Vantaa Prison.

“I have dealt with several homicides during my career, but this is exceptionally cruel and cruel,” the district prosecutor Emilia Ilander-Raulahti said to the media.

As the hearing was about to begin Tuesday morning, one of the accused suddenly got up from his bench threateningly.

Police and guards pressed the 23-year-old man against the wall. Some in the hall had heard talk of a knife. Also at least I stop the photo shows some sort of blade in the accused’s hand.

Prior to the incident, the accused had shown fingerprints to the photographers of the media with trembling hands. He had covered his face and head with black scarves.

After the incident, the president of the court ordered the media and the rest of the audience to leave the room for a moment.

One of the judges later told the media that the accused did not have a knife in his possession. He may not have had all the information about the case at that point.

An incident took place in the East Uusimaa District Court on Tuesday morning when one of those accused of the Vantaa cell murder suddenly got up threateningly and the guards pressed him against the wall.

Foul play took place in a travel cell at Vantaa Prison at the end of January. According to the indictment, the victim, who was about 20 years old, was subjected to various forms of brutal violence and humiliation on 25-27. January.

The violence, according to the charge, began in milder acts and became very brutal and cruel.

Two 19- and 23-year-old men are being sentenced to life in prison for murder and aggravated rape.

The younger accused and the victim arrived at the same travel cell on the evening of January 24 with the same transportation. There were three people in the cell at that time.

On January 25, the 19-year-old defendant had taped the microphone on the guard call button and started beating the victim.

He also put questions to the victim as he assumed he was serving a conviction for a sexual offense against an 8-year-old child. According to the prosecutor, the man’s perception of the victim’s age was incorrect.

Junior the accused continued the violence the next day. In the afternoon, he was indicted by guards to transfer the 23-year-old accused to the same travel cell. According to the prosecutor, they are not actually friends, but they already had acquaintances in common.

The younger accused then told the 23-year-old his misunderstanding of the victim’s conviction.

After this, both defendants continued to beat and humiliate the victim in many ways. Violence has included beating, kicking, strangling, slicing and burning with boiling water, among other things.

The victim was killed by suffocation with a plastic bag. According to the indictment, the victim had also previously cut his wrists with a razor blade at the behest of a younger accused.

On the morning of January 27, the younger accused informed the guards that the victim had killed himself. The victim was accused of writing a suicide note as instructed before his death.

Both defendants deny charges of murder and aggravated rape. The younger accused admits the murder and the older accused the aggravated assault.

They admit some of the violence and humiliation mentioned in the indictment and deny some.

According to the prosecutor, a third person from another cell was also involved in the rape of the victim, but his identity has not survived. According to the prosecutor, the doors of the cells have sometimes been open, allowing people to move from one cell to another.

Police has previously reported that, according to the preliminary investigation, the victim’s criminal background is linked to the motive for the act.

The victim had arrived in Vantaa from another prison, where he was serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for sexual offenses against minors.

The prosecutor said the victim would have had the opportunity to report the violence to prison staff, but he failed to do so because of the violence, subjugation and humiliation.

“He was very much afraid,” says prosecutor Emilia Ilander-Raulahti.

In a travel cell there were three other men besides the victim and the accused. At first, they, too, were suspected of involvement in the act, but they were released from criminal charges during the pre-trial investigation.

“They have known about the violence and had to see it, but may not have dared to tell the prison staff about the violence,” said the director of investigation, the commissioner for crime Tero Tyynelä in a police bulletin after the investigation was completed.

“They had made some efforts to help the victim, but the overall assessment was that they had virtually no opportunity to intervene.”

Four court days have been set aside for the trial.

Police said on Monday it would begin a preliminary investigation into the activities of prison staff in connection with the cell killing. For one reason or another, the violence against the victim had gone unnoticed by the prison staff.