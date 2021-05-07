Legal proceedings A young man convicted of the murder of Vallila was also imprisoned for a stabbing in Tampere – An unknown victim survived with the help of outsiders

At the time of the act, a 16-year-old boy stabbed the victim in a robbery situation.

Helsinki A young person convicted of Vallila’s murder received a prison sentence on Friday for an attempted murder and robbery in Tampere last October. By law, at the time of the act, the 16-year-old boy went to a stranger at night and aggressively demanded money from him. The man refused and threw the boy a drinking glass, after which the 16-year-old stabbed the man in the abdomen and leg.

A stabbing in the stomach was life-threatening, and the doctor said the victim would have died without hospitalization. The victim was saved as outsiders came to the scene and alerted for help, the verdict says.

Justice according to him, the act could not be considered an exaggeration of emergency protection, but the stabbing was intentional and had to be considered an attempt at killing.

“Neither the conduct nor other factors indicate that the (accused) had the express intent to kill the (victim). However, (the accused) must have understood that by hitting the (victim) hard with a knife in the stomach, he is quite likely to cause (this) death, ”the judgment says.

The boy has since turned 17 years old. In addition to attempted murder and robbery, he was sentenced to a total of two years and three months in prison for, among other things, robbery and breach of domestic peace. The sentence takes into account the perpetrator’s minor and a previous sentence of more than nine years’ imprisonment.

Robbery for the company and other minor crimes, the guy of the boy who used the knife was also sentenced to one year of juvenile punishment. He was 15 years old at the time of the act. According to the court, the duo planned the robbery together, and the guy was driving the car they were on the move.

The court considered juvenile punishment a justified option because of its mandatory nature and effective support functions. On the basis of the sanction report, it was considered that the boy would not be subject to the supervision imposed as a result of the conditional imprisonment.

“Given the circumstances of (the accused), parole with supervision should not be considered sufficient to promote (his) social survival or prevent further crimes,” the judgment says.