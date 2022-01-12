Legal proceedings A Vantaa politician’s charge of aggravated embezzlement fell in the district court

The deed of sale for the restaurant deal proved that the lease of restaurant equipment was transferred to the new owners.

Vantaa the city councilor and the regional election candidate Manav Phullin (Kok) The charge of aggravated embezzlement has been filed in the Länsi-Uusimaa District Court on Wednesday.

Phull and his business partner were accused of stealing restaurant equipment worth approximately EUR 18,000 owned by Nordea Tukirahoitus oy. The suspicion of a crime was related to a restaurant deal that took place in Espoo in 2018.

Phull and his business partner resold the restaurant to new owners. According to Phull, it was clearly agreed at the time of the deal that the restaurant equipment was leased and the rent was to be paid by the buyer.

District Court According to the company, the signed deed of sale shows that the condition for the sale was the transfer of the restaurant equipment lease to the new owners.

Nordea Tukirahoitus oy did not receive a transfer form. At the trial, it was unclear whether the new owners had sent it. The new owners paid one rental installment, which, according to the law, indicated their desire to extend the contract.

When the rent was not paid thereafter, the Support Fund began to recover its receivables and terminated the leasing agreement.

As the Support Fund had only filed a claim for damages against Phull and his business partner, it was left to lick its keys when the charge of financial crime was dropped.