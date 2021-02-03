Legal proceedings A man in a chalk stripe arrived in Tampere to hear extraordinary war crimes charges

A trial lasting more than six months began in the Pirkanmaa District Court, in which the actions of a man living in Tampere were investigated in the Liberian Civil War twenty years ago.

Pirkanmaa the district court began hearing a rare war crime case on Wednesday. At the heart of the story is Sierra Leone Gibril Massaquoin acts in the Second Civil War of Liberia twenty years ago.

From ten in the morning, the man arrived at the Tampere courthouse, accompanied by two guards, in a slightly wrinkled chalk stripe suit and a face mask, and sat down next to his interpreter and his assistants. He did not hide his face from the media, some of whom are foreigners.

The man was charged with a huge number of exceptional acts. The indictment includes dozens of murders, aggravated rapes, aggravated war crimes and aggravated human rights violations in exceptional circumstances. The suspected crimes took place in Liberia between 1999 and 2003.

Litigation began the public prosecutor Tom Laitinen by reading the frame of reference of the summons, in which he described the situation in Liberia at the time.

From there, he proceeded to read the actual charges, which became public as early as Monday. They list situations where Massaquoi ordered or committed dozens of homicides himself. The acts targeted civilians and, in some cases, the military.

Not all victims have been identified. The situation is therefore special from the point of view of the Finnish District Court, when the charges are directed partly against homicides, the victims of which are not even known.

In any case, Laitinen took a moment to read several names of African descent aloud and regretted that he might not be able to pronounce the names correctly.

One case, for example, is a situation in which Massaquoi is accused of locking children with his soldiers in a central kitchen, which was then burned.

A man’s defense, a lawyer Kaarle Gummerus says the man denies all crimes. According to the defense, he has not even been present during the alleged acts. Massaquoi himself has not yet gotten out loud in the hall.

Legal will deal with the matter for two weeks in Tampere. After that, justice, prosecutors and the defense move to Liberia to hear more than 70 witnesses. They are eyewitnesses and witnesses to the events.

In May, the hearing will continue in Tampere with the hearing of a few witnesses and final statements. The verdict will be given in the fall.

The news will be updated on Wednesday.