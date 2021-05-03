Legal proceedings A man held a woman a prisoner in his apartment, bound, raped and robbed: the Court of Appeal upheld the sentences

Both the District Court and the Court of Appeal held that keeping the victim tied increased the humiliation of the rape offense.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal upheld the sentence of a man born in 1967, who he received after imprisoning in his apartment for several days a woman who was also robbed and raped by her husband.

The Helsinki District Court convicted Mika Tero Tapani Eloranta.54, last June sentenced to four years and two months in prison for aggravated rape, aggravated robbery and aggravated deprivation of liberty, and payment fraud.

Crimes occurred in March 2020. The victim had arrived at the man’s apartment to pay his debts to this and another convicted in the crime.

A convicted 54-year-old man did not allow the victim to leave his apartment as he had been told the victim had stolen goods and drugs from him.

At the apartment, the victim’s property was taken away and the victim was kept in the apartment for about four days, part-time tied and taped to the mouth. His bags and wallet were emptied and he was required to hand over his debit card ID and phone unlock code.

The man who held the victim prisoner in his apartment also tied the victim to his own leg with cable ties and raped the victim. The district court found the rape for tying to be particularly humiliating. The Court of Appeal also held that the nature of the rape offense was abnormally humiliating.

Osana the offense had previously been convicted by the district court Jesse Juhani Tapainan, 25, and Viivi Helinä Aurora Talvitie, 20, to three years’ imprisonment for, inter alia, aggravated robbery, aggravated deprivation of liberty and aggravated theft.

According to a district court ruling, the duo was in the 54-year-old man’s apartment on several occasions during a four-day deprivation of liberty. They made sure the victim could not escape the apartment, and both targeted the victim with violence.

While the victim was being held in the 54-year-old man’s apartment for four days, a 25-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman broke into the victim’s apartment, spent the night there and stole goods from there.

Two the convict appealed to the Court of Appeal. The 54-year-old man demanded a reduction in his sentence, claiming that he had committed no more than basic acts and, among other things, that the victim had consented to sex after being persuaded.

His conviction was also appealed by the fourth 24-year-old man convicted in the crime at the time of the man’s apartment, who had been sentenced by the district court to, among other things, aggravated deprivation of liberty, one year and four months in absolute prison.

The Court of Appeal upheld both judgments.

54 years old the man was ordered to pay the victim EUR 4,000 in compensation for the suffering and EUR 400 in compensation for temporary inconvenience.

The three persons convicted of aggravated robbery were ordered to pay jointly and severally EUR 1,000 for the pain, suffering and other temporary inconvenience caused by the robbery and EUR 2,000 in compensation for the suffering caused by the violation.

In addition, all four convicts were ordered to pay jointly and severally EUR 2,500 for the aggravated deprivation of liberty.