Legal proceedings A man escaped from Kylmäkoski prison by presenting another prisoner – the handling of an exceptional prison break began in Tampere

The man claimed to be another prisoner destined for release. According to a report from the Criminal Sanctions Agency, the prison had been operating for a longer period of time in a way that allowed the guards to make a mistake.

Pirkanmaa The district court dealt with an exceptional prison coercion on Wednesday, in which a false prisoner was released from the Kylmäkoski prison in Aka in July last year.

According to the indictment, the man claimed to be another prisoner destined for release. Among other things, he gave the guards the date of birth of the second prisoner and cleared the second prisoner’s property register in his name.

The man was caught the day after the escape. He is charged with escaping a prisoner who is liable to fines or imprisonment for up to one year.

Two the prison guard was initially suspected of a breach of duty, but the prosecutor failed to prosecute. According to the prosecutor, the guards had not been given detailed, written instructions on the release procedure.

The guard was suspected of a guard who delivered a false prisoner from the ward to the prison reception as well as another guard at the reception.

According to the prosecutor’s decision not to prosecute, the guard in the ward had been notified by intercom that the released prisoner could be put at the reception. He went to the ward door and said the vacant could leave. At the door came a guard, an unprecedented prisoner, who responded in the affirmative when the guard asked “will you be released?”. The guard had worked in the department in several different positions and did not know the names of the prisoners.

According to the prosecutor, the guard who worked at the reception also did not know the prisoner being released. However, he knew the man who came to the reception under a different name. The guard asked if the man had changed his name, to which the man replied in the affirmative. When the guard checked the details of the released prisoner, the former surname was the same as the one the guard knew as the name of the man who had arrived at the reception.

The man also gave the date of birth of the released prisoner, but could not remember the rest of the ID. However, according to the guard, it is not at all uncommon for prisoners not to remember their identity.

Criminal Sanctions Institutions (Rise) considered in his own report that, although the guards acted in part negligently, their actions were largely in line with the practice adopted in prison.

“The previous lack of written instructions and the actions of officials (guards) under the previous, generally accepted oral approach is one reason for the release of a false prisoner – the prison has in practice operated for longer in a way that allowed the error,” Rise said.

Director of Kylmäkoski Prison Harri Rämö confirmed to STT in January that no written instructions had ever been issued for the release of prisoners.

“The prison was completed in 1993 and has never been drafted because the release of a prisoner is a routine and relatively simple matter that is taught to all guards and to which everyone is familiar. As a measure, it is such that written instructions have not been deemed necessary, ”Rämö said at the time.

According to Rämö, checking a prisoner’s identity is also a basic thing that must always be done and taught with a bachelor’s degree.

“Now there is a written instruction and a reminder that the identity must always be verified and ask the supervisor on the spot if in doubt.”