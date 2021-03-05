Legal proceedings A man enraged by the theft of a safe strap on a suspected perpetrator and immersed him in a sludge well – Court of Appeal convicted of murder

The man committed the act in his apartment in Raahe. The spiral of revenge that began in the safe also brought him a series of convictions for other crimes.

Safe theft the enraged man ended up murdering another man in Raahe, suspected of theft. The murder took place in June 2019, according to a judgment of the Rovaniemi Court of Appeal.

Prior to the act, the convict tried to find out the fate of his safe arbitrarily several months before the murder.

When the safe was stolen, there had apparently been some sort of message left on the table: two joker playing cards, an air gun cartridge, and three dice with the number six turned over.

Teon the violent investigation began in April 2019.

The owner of the safe arrived at the door of his acquaintance, heavily intoxicated and began to rage over the safe. At the end of a long delight, he broke the window on a bicycle.

The situation escalated so that another man eventually struck a man with an inverted knife on the side with an invading man from the theft of the safe. According to the Court of Appeal, no acceptable grounds for the reaction were found in the emergency guard, although the court also considered the intentions of the man angered by the safe to be violent.

Safe theft did not leave the stabbing victim alone, and he also conducted other arbitrary investigations. The man tried to find out at least in another apartment on the same day.

This time, he interrogated one of the acquaintances, among other things, strangling him in the kitchen. He also showed this victim a picture of his dead cat and stated that the same would happen to the strangled.

The situation triggered and the three people in the apartment went to the balcony for tobacco.

Police also arrived at the scene due to a safe case. The man who was the victim of a strangle did not dare to tell what was happening in the kitchen at the time.

In June the situation escalated again, this time at the apartment of the man who had figured out the fate of his safe. His circle of acquaintances was present. Alcohol and drugs were consumed during the evening.

The host of the evening had had a grudge with one of his guests before. He had threatened this on Facebook even before the safe disappeared.

The theft of the safe had exacerbated the man’s suspicions. He had talked about the safe-takers to his acquaintances and said he was at least going to beat them. In addition, he felt that the man who had arrived at the apartment owed him.

The man who was the object of resentment hesitated to arrive, but he had no other place to stay. After he went to sleep on the couch, Harri Tapio Piippo strangled him. The guest was also involved in the violence and, judging by what he told others, did not like the victim.

Twosome also destroyed the body. They procured a tarpaulin and other supplies and stuffed the victim into the trunk of the car.

Eventually, they immersed the body in the sludge well of Piipo’s parents ’former farm. The car, in turn, was destroyed by burning.

The man involved in the violence and the destruction of the body later spoke about the events at police interrogations, but by the time of the trial he had already died. The court held that the cover-ups took place at the joint discretion of the duo.

One witnesses have reported that Piipo had plans to kill people years earlier. According to the witness, he had already mentioned the sludge well at that time.

The same woman slept in the apartment at the time of the act and said that before the act, Piippo had considered on the balcony how to kill the man who came to his apartment. According to the woman, Piippo had wondered whether the victim should strangle or use electricity.

The woman later tried to cancel her speech. However, the court held that the intention was to reconcile the story with the story of the murder accused. The woman was also convicted of protecting the offender.

In the case of the second witness, the court, in turn, came to the conclusion that Piippo had tried by threatening to prevent him from making a statement.

Piippo himself justified his actions during the murder with the victim’s attack, but the court did not believe that. Among other things, the reports of the incited guests did not support the claim, the court held.

Rovaniemi the court of appeal came to the conclusion that Piippo committed the act of sound consideration and it was a murder.

The court attributed the cause of debt matters and resentment to safe theft. In addition to the murder, the court convicted Piipo of a gross violation of domestic peace, assault, threatening to be heard in court, and violating a grave peace.

The court sentenced Piipo to life imprisonment for his actions.

Prosecutor demanded in the courts that one of Piipo’s acquaintances be punished for stealing a safe. The prosecutor submitted that at least the passport, ring, medicines and cash had been in the safe.

The accused of theft admitted that he had been in Piipo’s apartment with the victim of the murder at the time of the disappearance of the safe. However, he denied having grabbed the closet.

The district court concluded that the two jokers left on the table could refer to two factors. However, it estimated that the safe could have been taken by one person as well.

The court dismissed the charge of theft because no reasonable suspicion of guilt should remain.