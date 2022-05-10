Legal proceedings A man charged with a prison murder raged in the courtroom with an object that looked like a steel weapon – had to be harassed by many guards and police

The handling of the Vantaa pulp murder in the Eastern Uusimaa District Court began on Tuesday morning with an exceptional incident.

Vantaa Proceedings in the cellular murder in the Eastern Uusimaa District Court began on Tuesday morning with an exceptional incident. As the hearing was about to begin, one of the accused suddenly got up from his bench in the courtroom with threatening conditions.

Police and guards pressed the 23-year-old man against the wall. Some in the hall had heard talk of a knife. Also at least I stop the photo shows some sort of blade in the accused’s hand.

The accused was only a few meters away from the nearest media and public representatives at the time of the incident.

Prior to the incident, the accused had shown fingerprints to the photographers of the media with trembling hands. He had covered his face and head with black scarves.

Incident after that, the court president ordered the media and the rest of the audience to momentarily leave the hall.

One of the judges later told the media that the accused did not have a knife and asked how he could have one. It may be that the judge did not have all the information about the case at that point.

The session continued after the incident. At the time, the accused’s hands were apparently handcuffed behind his back.

Two The 19- and 23-year-old man is charged at trial the murder and aggravated rape of a man in his twenties. Exceptionally brutal violence took place in a travel cell at Vantaa Prison at the end of January.

According to the prosecutor, the violence against the victim continued for up to two days and ended in the victim’s death.

In the courtroom the threateningly behaving prisoner had left Riihimäki Prison for the courts.

Prison director Susanna Schugk-Laulumaa says he can’t yet say exactly what has happened and what kind of weapon it is.

“We don’t know yet if it’s a blade weapon or if it just looks like it. I haven’t contacted the guards yet. “

Schugk-Laulumaa considers it possible that it could be, for example, a Race made of plastic, in which case it would not sound an alarm in metal detection.

The prisoner is examined in prison with a metal detector before being taken to court. Schugk-Laulumaa does not yet know if there was anything exceptional about this event.

“All of this now needs to be clarified.”

Another option is that the object was not present when leaving the prison.

“It has many bends along the way as the transport leaves its own department.”

In Riihimäki Prison, it was estimated that this was a so-called demanding escort.

“There are three very skilled guards out there and they have got the man in great control [oikeussalissa]. They are now able to secure the end of Judgment Day. Of course, we knew in advance that this was a challenging prisoner. ”

District Prosecutor Emilia Ilander-Raulahti says he heard the accused said “fucking rat” during the incident. He assumes that the words were addressed to the younger accused, but the prosecutor cannot be quite sure of this.

Prosecutors and district court judges themselves did not detect the blade in the hands of the accused. They only heard from the media during the lunch break of the trial.

The President of the Court Nina Hotti described the situation as confusing if the accused actually had a steel weapon in his possession at the hearing.

The judge of the trial also includes my llama Timo Heikkinenwhich heads the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa.

“I think the matter is now under police investigation. If an error has happened, it has happened in prison or the police, ”says Heikkinen.

According to Heikkinen, the district court does not carry out a security check on the accused brought in from prison, but either the prison or the police are responsible for the matter.