Legal proceedings A man caught drunk women in his car in Lahti and raped them, the court sentenced him to five and a half years in prison for three rapes

A 64-year-old man offered a car ride to drunk women and raped them. The crime series was revealed when one victim memorized the car’s registration number.

Päijät-Häme the district court has sentenced the 64-year-old man to absolute prison terms for three rapes. Lahti resident Rauno Ruuhijärvi received five and a half years in prison.

The crimes had taken place in June 2017, August 2019 and August 2020 in Lahti.

In each act, the course of events was similar. The man offered a ride to the intoxicated women returning from the restaurant in the center of Lahti, drove them to a remote place and raped them.

The women had imagined they had taken a dark or even real taxi ride. Two of the victims were slightly under 30 years old, one was 50 years old.

Of justice according to the man had forced women to have sex with him by taking advantage of the victims ’fear or strong intoxication.

Police tracked down the man in August 2020, when one of the victims was not as drunk as the man thought. The woman had been able to remember the car’s registration number.

At first, the man denied having anything to do with the women. When the DNA results showed otherwise for the last victim, the man changed his story and claimed that the women were active parties.

The court found the unchanging accounts of women more credible. There was plenty of other evidence to support them.

Revelation after that, the man sold a car he had used in crimes, worth about 15,000 euros, to his open wife. The court ordered the car to be confiscated from the state as a means of crime. It pointed out that at the time of the car dealership, the bachelor had known about the man’s criminal suspicions.

The man will have to pay women a total of about 30,000 euros in compensation for, among other things, mental suffering.

The man has no criminal background at all, but was described by the police as an ordinary and reliable man.

The police got it during the pre-trial investigation, more contacts were received from women, but not everyone wanted a criminal investigation into the matter.

“It seems like this has been going on for years, but not everyone wants an official grind,” said the case’s director of investigation, criminal commissioner Lila Havusela From the Häme police.

Man was arrested last year in early November, but has since been subject to an enhanced travel ban. So he had a collar on his leg that allowed his movements to be controlled.

Now the court ordered the man to be imprisoned immediately.