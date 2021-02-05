Legal proceedings A hunter gets charged with shooting a cyclist, a man is charged with aggravated death

A 30-year-old man from southern Finland died in Turma in October 2020.

Mountain biker A charge has been filed for shooting in Savukoski in Urho Kekkonen National Park.

A man from Savukoski, born in 1954, is charged with a hunting crime and aggravated death.

A 30-year-old man from southern Finland died in a shooting in October 2020.

Police have previously said that a group of five people had been mountain biking along the hiking trail leading from the desert hut of Vieriharju to Korvatunturi.

The members of the party moved at different paces. The man who was second cycling had stopped about two miles from the desert hut, according to police, perhaps waiting for those to follow.

Cyclist while in place the hunter had shot this in the upper body. According to police, there was 75 meters between the local hunter and the victim at the time of the incident.

After the shot, other members of the party arrived at the victim, two of whom had begun resuscitation. A hunter had also arrived. According to police, it became clear to everyone at the time that the victim had been shot.

The rifle of an experienced hunter was allowed, and he had been in the area hunting legally. At the time of the incident, he had been hunting for a bird.

“Just before the incident, he has had a sighting of a thunderstorm. In the hunting situation that followed the sighting, the bullet of the rifle he was using had hit a mountain biker, ”police said in a statement.

The charge will be heard in the Lapland District Court in due course.