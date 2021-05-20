Legal proceedings A guard who stole more than 18,000 euros in prison money was sentenced to probation

The prison guard was convicted of aggravated theft.

Pirkanmaa on Thursday, the district court sentenced Kylmäkoski Prison’s prison guard to five months’ probation for aggravated theft and breach of duty.

A forty guard stole a total of 18,647 euros in prison money from the locked locker of the prison’s office premises on dozens of occasions.

Prison money are money that prisoners bring with them when they report to prison or that their relatives deliver to prison for their use.

Prisoners today are not allowed to hold any cash or other means of payment in closed institutions, but have Mastercard-based prepaid payment cards.

For the card the cash brought by the prisoner is charged, and all his benefits are also paid to him. Prisoners’ relatives can also deliver money to download to the prisoner’s card.

With the payment card, the prisoner can shop from the prison canteen, and he gets the card with him on his holidays. Outside the prison, the card works like other payment cards, meaning that a prisoner can use it to pay for their purchases and withdraw money from their account.

Kylmäkoski in prison, the money had been put on the prisoners’ payment card after being deposited in bags or envelopes in a locked locker with a settlement receipt.

The guard had found out where the locker key was stored. During his shifts, he had exported a total of 76 money covers and bags between November 2019 and September 2020.

A criminal suspicion was revealed during an inspection last fall. It was decided to carry out the inspection when the possibility of a crime in the handling of prison money was identified.

The man admitted the act in court. He has been arrested for the duration of the trial.

District Court ordered the guard to compensate the Criminal Sanctions Institution for the more than EUR 18,600 he had stolen.

According to the Western Finland Criminal Sanctions Area, a similar abuse is no longer possible because the procedures have now been renewed.