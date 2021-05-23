Legal proceedings A German man on Interrail died more than 30 years ago on Viking Sally – now the murder trial begins in the courts in Turku

Today, a Danish man in his fifties will be charged with murder and attempted murder in the District Court of Southwest Finland on Monday. The man denies the charges. He was 18 years old at the time of the incident.

Southwest Finland an extraordinary murder trial begins in the district court on Monday. A Danish man in his fifties is charged with a bloodshed on Viking Sally more than 30 years ago. A German man died and a German woman was seriously injured.

The accused was 18 years old at the time of the crime. He has denied his guilt. He has not been imprisoned for this.

The district court has set aside a whole week to hear the case.

Raw the assault took place at the end of July 1987. The victims were a 20-year-old student, Klaus Schelkle, died of assault. 22-year-old woman Bettina Taxis, was seriously injured but survived.

Prosecutors insist a Danish man punished for murder and attempted murder.

They are the only criminal offenses that can no longer be prosecuted. All less serious criminal titles, such as murder, are already obsolete. Murder, on the other hand, never expires.

Prosecutors justify the criminal titles on the grounds that the acts have targeted vulnerable victims and have been committed with particular brutality and cruelty.

By boat the homicide committed recently led to an extensive operation.

HS at the time reported that the Turku criminal police isolated the ferry and investigated all 1,400 passengers and a couple of hundred crew on board.

According to the HS, the young people were found at four in the morning.

“The youngsters were found at the helicopter level by a Danish scout boy,” HS wrote.

The prosecutor has refused to confirm whether the finder is the same person who is now being prosecuted.

The victims were from Stuttgart and were in a group of three on an interrail trip. The third member of the party, a 21-year-old boy, was elsewhere on board at the time of the act, so he was very quickly able to be ruled out of suspicion.

Viking Sally was a very fortunate ship. After several changes of name and owner, the ship sailed between Stockholm and Tallinn under the name Estonia. It sank in a storm on September 28, 1994. The accident killed 852 people.

