Legal proceedings A conviction or an interlocutory judgment will be handed down today for the Koskela homicide in Helsinki

Three boys are charged with the murder of their peers. A 16-year-old boy was beaten to death last December.

Helsinki the district court will give a verdict or an interlocutory sentence for the Koskela homicide today on Wednesday.

An interlocutory judgment is issued if the district court orders the defendants for a state of mind. In this case, the court does not yet take a position on the criminal title or punishment. The verdict is to be given by two.

Three boys are accused of murdering their peers in the Koskela Hospital area in Helsinki on Friday, December 4, 2020. The accused and the victim were 16 years old at the time. According to the prosecutor, the violence lasted for several hours and contained humiliating features. The victim had more than a hundred injuries in his body.

Prosecutors pleaded in their closing remarks at the trial that the accused must have found the victim in poor condition. Among other things, this had been moved to another location by carrying. The violence continued even after the victim lost consciousness or consciousness, the prosecutor Yrjö Reenilä said.

“Everyone must have considered the death of (the victim) to be quite a probable consequence, so (they) should be convicted of murder.”

Prosecutors according to the homicide was brutal and cruel.

The violence lasted a long time, caused severe pain to the victim, and the violence was not stopped despite the victim’s requests, prosecutors say. The boys filmed videos of the events, which prosecutors invoke as evidence in the trial.

The prosecutor is demanding absolute lengths of imprisonment for the accused boys. The boy the prosecutor considers to have been most involved in the violence is required to serve 12 years in prison. For the other two, the prosecutor is demanding 11 years and 9.5 years in prison.

According to the prosecutor, the homicide was preceded by a longer period of bullying and violence. Two accused, who already knew the victim from kindergarten, beat him under the guise of a “punitive play” he invented in the fall. The motive for the act has not been clarified, which is one reason why the accused have been required to have a mental state examination.

Accused deny murder but admit violence as minor crimes. The defense of the accused, who visited elsewhere for about two hours but initially and eventually took part in the events, considers that the accused has not been involved in the fatal injuries. The boy admits he was only guilty of assault. The other two admit the act as aggravated assault and aggravated death.

In their own final statements, the defense attorneys relied, among other things, on the age of the accused. According to the lawyers, the assessment of intent should take into account the fact that the boys, due to their age, have not understood that violence can lead to the death of the victim.

“(The accused) has believed that (the victim) gets up and walks home. (He) has never had in mind that this would happen, ”said the lawyer of one of the accused Dani Palviainen.

According to him, the accused have thought that even in the UFC, i.e. in a freestyle match, the contestants will rise after the attacks.

Prosecutor justifies the different length of punishment claims on the grounds that the accused has been involved in the act to varying degrees. Defenses also see roles as different. The boy who knew the victim for the least time admits that he was the most violent of the victim.

“Through the admission of my principal and the evidence, it is quite right to say that (he) has been causing major injuries,” the lawyer Seppo Heikkilä said.

However, according to him, it has not been shown that all of the most serious injuries to the head and upper body were caused by his principal.

The duo, who have known the victim since childhood, say they tried to get the third accused to stop. The police have stated in their pre-trial report that, in their view, there were no real attempts to end the violence.