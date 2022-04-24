Legal proceedings A 38-year-old man punched his ex-wife several times with his fists in the face and head at Puistola station – the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict

The Court of Appeal has upheld a judgment handed down by the Helsinki District Court last autumn, which resulted in 40 days’ imprisonment for intimate partner violence.

The former the couple’s quarrel took a serious turn in June 2019 at Helsinki’s Puistola train station, where a 38-year-old man from an already divorced couple committed physical violence against a woman.

The ex-couple had spent one night at a restaurant. The plaintiff said during interrogations he walked out of the restaurant. At that point, the man “got lost” for some reason. The ex-wife had fallen to the ground, and the man went after her. The man had punched the woman several times with fists in the face and head.

The ex-wife had bleeding from her mouth and nose.

The man took the woman to this mother. The woman’s memories of the events are flimsy, and the woman doesn’t remember why the man had visited her.

Both have been drunk.

Woman said he had at least bumps on his head and a black eye. The facial area had been tender for a week. The woman had applied for sick leave as she did not dare to go to work.

In addition, the woman referred to old stuff and past violence.

Answering machine has denied the charges, claiming he has no recollection of what happened. The defendant and the plaintiff did not wish to be heard on the matter.

The Helsinki District Court convicted the man of assault in October last year. The reprehensibility of the act is increased by the fact that it has been a matter of intimate partner violence.

Defendant he felt the punishment was too harsh, so he appealed to the Court of Appeal.

The defendant requested that the charge be dismissed or reduced and converted into a fine. According to him, the injuries sustained by the plaintiff were minor and could have been caused by a maximum of one punch.

The Court of Appeal did not change the sentence imposed by the district court, so the 40-day suspended prison sentence imposed on the man remained in force.