Legal proceedings A 15-year-old who had fled beat the police several times with a fruit knife – sentenced to one year in juvenile punishment

Juvenile punishment is a punishment comparable to absolute imprisonment.

Helsinki The district court sentenced the 15-year-old girl to one year in juvenile punishment for an incident in central Helsinki in October. In connection with the arrest situation, the convict beat the police with a fruit knife several times.

The 15-year-old was convicted of aggravated assault as a young person and violent opposition from an official as a young person.

Juvenile punishment is a more severe form of punishment for those under 18 years of age, comparable to absolute imprisonment. The purpose of the juvenile punishment is to get the convicted young person to commit to ending the criminal life together with the sanctions report to be agreed with the social authorities, the young person and his or her guardians.

Judgment according to the police had been carrying out social assistance on the spot to return the girl in distress to her place of detention.

In the situation of arrest, the girl had stabbed the police officer who had arrested her about five times after a failed escape attempt.

At least four of these punches pierced the police field coverall and caused punctures in the police back and shoulder.

The stitches only caused nirhauma to the skin of the police.

Accused The 15-year-old denied the charge of attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to the situation to basic assault and violent opposition from an official.

According to the district court, the characteristics of the homicide attempt were not shown in the case. According to the judgment, it cannot be said that the accused would have considered the death of the victim as a result of his actions a realistic option.

The district court also took into account in its assessment that the accused was much smaller in size than his victim. Nevertheless, according to the judgment, the act as a whole was aggravated by the assessments.

At trial other charges were also dealt with.

The girl was also charged with attempted assault and illegal threats against two staff members of the child protection investment unit.

In that situation, the girl had thrown part of her collar into the wall when the workers had entered her room. The girl had been in an agitated state, according to the verdict, and shouted threats of killing the workers.

However, according to the district court, there is no evidence that the employees in the situation had a legitimate reason to play for their own or each other’s safety to be endangered.

The district court thus dismissed the charges related to the events at the location due to a lack of fulfillment of the crime characteristics.