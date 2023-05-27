On May 19, 2023, the relevant thesis was published, with digital registration 2026450, issued by the First Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, which resolved that in procedures of a family nature in which maintenance is demanded under the argument of having devoted himself preponderantly to the housework and/or child care the plaintiff will have the legal presumption of having carried out these activities.

To better understand the meaning and scope of what is considered a “legal presumption” we have the example of the legal presumption regarding infants born within wedlock, which are considered children of the male spouse unless proven otherwise; which means that for the law, even in the event that they were not actually the husband’s biological children, by the mere fact of being born within marriage, they are considered his children with all the obligations that this entails, such as providing food, education , etc., having in this case the husband to demonstrate through a paternity trial and DNA test They are not his descendants.

Hence the relevance of what was resolved by the First Chamber of the SCJN in the sense of considering as a “legal presumption” the right to receive food to those who argue that they have dedicated themselves to the home and/or care of children unless proven otherwise.

In this sense, the defendant would bear the burden of proving and discrediting the extremes of the maintenance action, issues that must be evaluated by the court in turn with special attention to the implications that the gender of the parties has and the distribution of tasks. domestic.

This important criterion makes no distinction as to the gender of people or whether they are married or cohabiting, the one requesting a pension can be a woman, a man or any other gender with which he identifieswhich will only be relevant for the judge at the time of sentencing, as he has the obligation to analyze the case from a gender perspective.

The reasons on which the First Chamber justifies its resolution are based on the fact that: “…when the enjoyment of a right is conditioned to the satisfaction of a certain burden of proof, this can constitute a real obstacle to said enjoyment. Thus, by requiring the plaintiff to present evidence that is not only difficult to acquire, but also, in many cases, does not exist, the law imposes a diabolical burden of proof, the ultimate effect of which is to thwart access to justice and the enjoyment of their substantive rights. On the other hand, by reverting it to the debtor, the burden of proof is much easier to prove (for example, demonstrating that it was a third person who performed these functions). Likewise, considering the traditional distribution that still prevails regarding these tasks based on gender stereotypes, both the duty of effective protection of women against all acts of discrimination enshrined in the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women , as well as the duty to judge with a gender perspective, demand the implementation of an effective remedy against these instances of indirect discrimination. Consequently, the establishment of a presumption in favor of the plaintiff, when his action is based on the preponderant dedication to housework or child care, is necessary, in view of his particular circumstances of vulnerability, to guarantee effective access to justice and its delivery under conditions of equality and with a gender perspective.”

This relevant criterion supports a better and more equitable administration of justice and the respect for the rule of law.

As always, it is a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few letters have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!