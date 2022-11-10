The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed the right of the Committee for the Resolution of Collective Work Disputes to summon whomever it deems appropriate to settle the dispute, whether they are witnesses or specialized experts, as well as access to all documents and papers related to the dispute, pointing out that Cabinet Resolution No. 46 of 2022 allowed the Ministry to establish The Committee for the Consideration of Collective Labor Disputes, granting it the right to impose legal penalties, in the event that one of the litigants or a witness fails to appear before the committee without an acceptable excuse or refuses to respond.

The ministry stated that the maximum limit for settling collective disputes related to workers’ rights (50 workers or more), which were referred by the ministry to the fact that it was not possible to settle them amicably between the two parties to the labor relationship, does not exceed 30 days from the date of the first session considered by the collective labor disputes committee, whether in the presence of the conflict parties or their absence.

She explained that as soon as the committee’s decision is issued, it is referred to the competent enforcement department, in whose jurisdiction the dispute falls, to append it in the executive form, provided that the parties to the dispute are notified of the decision within two working days from the date of its issuance, as it is final and binding on the parties to the dispute.

According to the ministry, the committee’s work mechanism requires setting a session to consider the collective labor dispute within two working days from the date of receipt of the dispute, provided that the secretary of the committee notifies the members of the committee and the parties to the dispute of the date and place of the session in any appropriate manner the committee deems appropriate, provided that the parties to the dispute deposit Defensive memorandum accompanied by documents supporting their arguments, within at least three days from the date of notification of the date of the hearing, noting that the rules require that the workers, the parties to the dispute, choose (3-5 workers) from them to represent them before the committee, while the employer may, if he is unable to attend, to appoint a representative about it legally.

Cabinet Resolution No. 46 of 2022 allowed the Ministry to establish a committee or committees to consider collective labor disputes, headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Human Resources Affairs, while its membership includes a judge with the rank of chief appeal (nominated by the Ministry of Justice), and a representative of the Chamber of Commerce in Any of the state’s emirates within the spatial jurisdiction of the dispute (a candidate from the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry), and thirdly from the local labor committee or the labor crisis management team in the emirate within the spatial jurisdiction of the dispute, and finally a representative of the Labor Relations Department in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (member and its secretary ).