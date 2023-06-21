Forensic physicist Henry Cepeda explains the death of Óscar Dávila, during a press conference this Wednesday. Mauricio Duenas Castaneda (EFE)

Legal Medicine affirms that the former head of anticipatory security protection of the Presidency, Óscar Dávila, committed suicide on Friday, June 9 in his car. This was reported this Wednesday by the Deputy Attorney General, Martha Mancera, at a press conference to disseminate the results of the necropsy. “The conclusion for the Prosecutor’s Office is that the lieutenant colonel on June 9 decides to take his own life with his driver’s weapon,” she declared. Likewise, the prosecuting entity has indicated that surely the case for the death of the police colonel will be closed and that there are no indications of inducement to suicide.

“The conclusion that one can reach, without any doubt, is that it has all the characteristics of a suicide,” said the forensic doctor, Jorge Paredes. The result of the report indicates that the weapon was in contact with the temple and that there was gunpowder residue around the gunshot entry hole, on the outside of the skull and in the tissues under the scalp. In addition, there were blood spatters on the sleeve and cuff of the uniformed man’s shirt. All of this indicates a shot fired by Dávila himself. The time of death was at 6:18 p.m. and coincides with what the driver, Javier Galeano Arango, reported.

The coroner commented at the press conference that Colonel Dávila was taking an anxiolytic medication. This is an indication that he was going through an anxiety disorder. However, there are no certainties about the reasons for his decision. According to the deputy prosecutor, the colonel’s day had unfolded normally: he had dropped off some relatives at the El Dorado International Airport, had lunch, and had meetings with his defense attorneys.

Colonel Oscar Davila. COURTESY

Dávila had been left in the middle of the scandal between former ambassador Armando Benedetti and the then chief of staff, Laura Sarabia. He was implicated in the investigations into the use of a lie detector against Sarabia’s nanny, Marelbys Meza, after the theft of a briefcase with an uncertain sum of money, in January. He was also involved in the investigations into the illegal wiretapping of the babysitter and another employee. He had expressed on Friday, June 2, his willingness to testify before the Prosecutor’s Office.

Miguel Ángel del Río, who was going to be Dávila’s defense attorney, accuses the Prosecutor’s Office of being responsible for the suicide. “They warned him not to stop ‘until he drew blood.’ Today he took his own life with his endowment weapon. The prosecution is an infamous persecution,” he said on Friday the 9th. Days later, he commented on W Radio that “it would not make sense” for Dávila to commit suicide a few hours after paying him 50 million pesos (about $12,000) to hire him as a lawyer .

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

The deputy prosecutor responded this Wednesday that it is “absurd” to accuse the Prosecutor’s Office, when the entity had not even called him to testify until then. Mancera has remarked that the questions from some prosecutors are normal within the investigative activity. “Asking cannot be seen as intimidation,” she has stated. However, she has assured that the Prosecutor’s Office is willing to investigate possible pressure on the police.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, supported the suicide hypothesis from the beginning, based on what Dávila’s driver recounted. The president recounted on Twitter on Saturday the 10th that the colonel had committed suicide with a shot to the temple, after sending his driver to buy him a bottle of water. On Monday, after meeting with the policeman’s family, Petro asked that the judicial investigation look for “the causes of the suicide.” “Why did he feel so cornered as to come to such a terrible decision?” he remarked. A few days ago, he regretted not having “taken care of” him, saying he underestimated the pressures facing his anticipatory head of security.

Speculations abounded in recent weeks. The opposition had questioned whether it was a voluntary death. “The colonel [Óscar] Dávila did not commit suicide, they assassinated him,” read a banner from the anti-government marches held this Tuesday. “Either we unite or they ‘suicide us’,” read another sign.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.