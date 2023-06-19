Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/19/2023 – 5:41 am

Share



A bill conceived since 2015 became the legal framework for cryptocurrencies at the end of 2022 and, on June 20, it finally comes into force in Brazil. The legislation aims to create a licensing regime for cryptocurrency brokerages, in addition to establishing tougher penalties for those who commit crimes related to digital assets. In practice, however, not everything that was foreseen by the legislation starts to be valid right away.

After a long wait, the Central Bank was designated just last week as the sector’s regulator, in a joint effort with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), which is in charge of assets considered securities.

+ Cryptocurrency social network: know what Copy Trade is and how it works

Among the main points, the text includes in the Penal Code the punishment against fraud and defines rules for exchanges (cryptocurrency trading houses).

The new legislation, welcomed by the sector, complements the laws that govern the financial system and opens space for more detailed regulation on operations with cryptoassets. Until then, the rules were not adapted for operations involving virtual asset services.

Despite being approved at the end of last year, the legislation had 180 days to enter into force — a period for adaptation of brokers operating in the market. From now on, operators are obliged to comply with established standards.

In a decree published last Wednesday (14) by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), it was established that the Central Bank of Brazil (BC) will be the authority responsible for regulating and monitoring this market.

The initial effects of the new law have an impact mainly on the legal world, but should also be reflected on the end user, especially those victims of scams related to cryptocurrencies.

The new legal framework includes in Article 171 of the Penal Code (which deals with embezzlement) a specific section that makes irregularities involving crypto assets a crime. The crime of fraud using virtual assets was defined as:

“organize, manage, offer or distribute portfolios or intermediate operations involving virtual assets, securities or any financial assets in order to obtain an illicit advantage, to the detriment of others, inducing or keeping someone in error, through artifice, ruse or any other means fraudulent.”

The penalty, for these cases, is four to eight years of imprisonment, in addition to a fine.

The concept of virtual asset and virtual asset service provider (the so-called exchanges) comes into existence, in addition to specific and specific crimes related to the use of virtual assets.

The main immediate effect of the new law is related, therefore, to changes in the Penal Code, which gains the new crime of embezzlement specializing in virtual assets, with a penalty of between 4 and 8 years and a fine.

Another highlight is that virtual asset service providers, exchanges, will now only be able to operate in Brazil after prior authorization from the Central Bank.























