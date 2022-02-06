Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

A number of law experts and professors in the Arab Republic of Egypt affirmed that the principles and values ​​of the “Human Fraternity Document” support the field of human rights in the world, by emphasizing the idea of ​​peaceful coexistence between states and each other, and through religious and social freedom and freedom of opinion for individuals, which all urged Religions, divine laws, international laws and charters, and social and human norms, and also achieve what human rights demand of coexistence within states, and equality among all people.

During their conversation with Al-Ittihad, they considered that the principles of the “Human Fraternity Document” seek, through its provisions and values, to what transcend and seek the institutions concerned with the field of human rights in the world. Addressing conflicts and wars that trouble countries and lead to death and destruction.

They pointed out that the concept of citizenship urged by the “document” is based on equality in duties and rights that everyone must abide by, and they stressed the importance of the role of this historical document, which is suitable for all peoples of the world, especially in light of temptation, violence, terrorism and extremism that affects the capabilities of nations and peoples.

Mohamed Fayek

Mohamed Fayek, former head of the National Council for Human Rights, stressed the importance of the provisions, values ​​and teachings urged by the “Human Brotherhood Document” to support human rights in the world, stressing that this document is very important in spreading the idea of ​​peaceful coexistence between countries and each other, and non-interference in the affairs of countries. .

He added to Al-Ittihad that the Human Fraternity Document confirms a very important meaning, which is the idea of ​​world peace, to achieve human development and security, political and social stability. Therefore, the important document comes in the interest of all people of all races and religions. Because it seeks to spread peace to all parts of the earth.

Fayek considered that the principles of the Human Fraternity Document seek, through its provisions and values, to what institutions concerned with the field of human rights elevate, stressing that the provisions of the document emphasize human rights; Because peace, solidarity and fraternity are human rights, and therefore this document achieves what human rights require of coexistence within the state itself with all its categories and between states and each other, and equality among all people.

Fayek stressed that the national institutions and human rights in each country must work on the concepts and values ​​of the human brotherhood document in every field, and improve the human rights situation at all levels, adding: “If these principles and values ​​are applied, there is no doubt that true peace and coexistence between people and between states as well, to achieve economic, social and cultural rights.”

Adel Amer

Peaceful coexistence and brotherhood

In turn, Dr. Adel Amer, Director General of the Egyptian Center for Political, Legal, Economic and Social Studies, indicated that the United Arab Emirates on February 19, 2019 hosted the Global Conference on Human Fraternity, with the aim of popularizing peaceful coexistence and brotherhood among all human beings, and ways to promote it globally, and to address intellectual extremism. and its negatives, strengthening human relations, and establishing new rules among people of religions and beliefs that are based primarily on respect for difference.

He added to Al-Ittihad that the “document” affirmed that justice based on mercy is the path that must be followed to reach a decent life, and this is the right of every human being to live under his protection on earth, stressing that dialogue and understanding and spreading a culture of tolerance and acceptance of the other and coexistence among people, It would contribute to containing many of the social, political, economic and environmental problems that besiege many people.

Amer stressed that the concept of citizenship urged by the document is based on equality in duties and rights that everyone must abide by, stressing the need to work to consolidate the concept of full citizenship in our societies, noting that one of the basic rights of children is family upbringing, nutrition and education, which are Among the principles of human fraternity called for by the important document, as well as the rights of the weak and people of determination, is a religious and societal necessity urged by the provisions of the document, and work must be done to provide and protect it by strict legislation and the application of international covenants to it.

Amer stressed that the organizations concerned with human rights in the world play their role in spreading the principles, teachings and values ​​called for by the “Human Fraternity Document”, stressing that this important document has become an essential part of the international documents recognized by the international community, which affirmed that it must be done. Dialogue between believers and convergence in the vast space of spiritual, human and social values, and the protection of places of worship, mosques, churches and temples, which are guaranteed by all religious and human values ​​and covenants.

Ayman Akil

historical document

Ayman Aqil, head of the Maat Foundation for Peace, Development and Human Rights, confirmed that the “Human Fraternity Document” is a historical document that is suitable for all peoples of the world, stressing its importance and its real role now in light of the conflicts, disputes and wars witnessed by many countries of the world, as well as in light of temptation, violence, terrorism and extremism that strikes capabilities of nations and peoples.

He explained to Al-Ittihad that the important document urges everyone to coexist, peace, security and human brotherhood, regardless of religion, belief and gender, pointing out that the provisions of the document on human brotherhood are suitable for governments, civil society and youth, and are suitable for everyone to take from all its provisions to work and make plans on the ground. actually to apply it.

Aqeel stressed that the Human Fraternity Document is an embodiment of human rights principles, standards and concepts around the world, and therefore the celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity on February 4, announced by the United Nations, is a practical application and global recognition of the importance of this document, stressing the support of the Maat Foundation for the important document, and the continuity of the Foundation To work on spreading the principles and values ​​of the document, spreading a culture of brotherhood and peace, rejecting violence and extremism, and creating a new generation of young people who believe in all these principles.