Legal experts called for full readiness to deal with artificial intelligence technologies and the problems that they may produce, through lawyers specialized in the field, stressing the need to keep up with specialization in law in line with the state’s ambitious plans in this field.

They agreed that the presence of an elite group of experts specialized in various types of artificial intelligence issues will enhance understanding of its ethical and legal challenges and dealing with issues related to it, by defining controls and developing laws governing this field.

In detail, international lawyer and arbitrator, Dr. Abdullah Al Nasser, confirmed that the growing ethical and legal challenges with technological development highlight the urgent need for the presence of legal specialists in artificial intelligence, especially as Dubai is moving in an increasing manner towards strengthening its position as a major partner in shaping the future by employing… Artificial intelligence, with its multiple outputs and tools, and its unlimited potential, represents a new era in the process of human development, and framing this trend within a package of legislation whose indications appeared in Law No. 4 of 2022 regarding regulating virtual assets and Law No. 9 of 2022 regarding regulating the provision of digital services, and supporting the strategic plans of the Emirate. Dubai towards digital transformation, enhancing public trends and implementing government policies aimed at digitizing life in Dubai.

Al Nasser added to Emirates Today that the law came in line with the requirements of the current stage, and the necessity it requires to enhance confidence in digital services of all kinds in the emirate, and simplify the procedures for obtaining them anywhere and at any time, while encouraging the public and private sectors to implement the plans. And the programs and initiatives aimed at digitizing life in the emirate, based on the safe technological environment in the emirate, and on the general trends in the country towards a promising digital future, in which artificial intelligence plays a decisive role in achieving this transformation. He stressed the crucial role of legal experts specialized in the field of artificial intelligence.

Al Nasser said that the UAE seeks to consolidate its position as a major center for the digital economy, especially after it achieved an ideal score (10 points out of 10) on the scale of tax policies related to cryptocurrencies and related services, pointing out the importance of governments and financial institutions adopting the latest solutions and innovations in digital transactions and keeping up with them. Growth in demand for digital economy products, e-commerce and smart government applications.

He pointed out that these achievements require the need for specialization in law to keep pace with Dubai’s ambitious plans towards becoming the first city in the world to employ digital services in all its forms, pointing out that his group was one of the first to realize this necessity, so in 2021 it made the digital currency payment service available to customers. In conjunction with the GITEX conference, a department is now being launched that is fully specialized in everything related to the legal aspects of information technology and artificial intelligence, including smart contracts, consultations in the virtual world or metaverse, legal litigation and facilitation of transactions of virtual assets and cryptocurrencies, and others.

For his part, a specialist and researcher in the field of public international law, Khaled Nasser Al-Mazmi, confirmed that the radical changes that the world has witnessed have led to the emergence of many technological developments in various aspects of life, and thus the interest of countries has become focused on introducing artificial intelligence techniques into most of their civil relations and dealings. International and international ones, in addition to calling for international dialogues and discussions on the international ethical principles that accompany this tremendous technological development. In the face of this situation, international efforts have come together to create a legal system that aims to surround the uses of artificial intelligence systems with special protection under relevant international agreements, which contributes to addressing the challenges of the implications. Regarding the uses of artificial intelligence at all levels, in 2015 the International Labor Organization began a series of international meetings and dialogues about these technologies, the extent of their advantages and disadvantages, and what their limits are.

He explained that the UAE was keen to move forward towards strengthening the file of artificial intelligence in order to continue the developments that the world is witnessing in light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It has created a ministerial position called “Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications,” in addition to launching the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence. Perhaps one of the most prominent experiments that have been adopted in the field of legislation is the (Legislation Lab), which was launched in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation and works closely with legislators from local and federal authorities to develop legislation related to the applications of emerging technologies in line with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071.

He pointed out that employing technologies in some legal fields contributes significantly to accelerating technical processes and procedures. Including drafting administrative decisions and contracts, providing consultations and legislation, and some comparative legal studies by saving the researcher time and effort in reviewing relevant international references and practices. He stated that these technologies have contributed to accelerating litigation procedures through the use of applications that complete all transactions with high speed and accuracy, which may shorten the duration of lawsuits filed before the courts, but without a doubt there may be some challenges in carrying out the tasks of a judge, whose task requires in addition to applying the laws to the facts. To use emotional conviction and discretion in some thorny issues, and this is what distinguishes humans from artificial intelligence, which may be lacking in terms of sound logical and emotional thinking.

He stressed the necessity of restricting these technologies with controls and requirements that ensure achieving the optimal goal of employing artificial intelligence technologies in the field of law.

In turn, lawyer and legal advisor Muhammad Al-Najjar said that the artificial intelligence laws in the country represent an important regulatory framework to ensure the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence technologies in various sectors, and these laws aim to promote innovation and development in the field of artificial intelligence, and ensure the protection of the rights of consumers and citizens. He added that there are important aspects of artificial intelligence laws in the Emirates, which enhance the regulation and control of its technologies in various sectors, and specify the requirements for using artificial intelligence safely and ethically, pointing to data protection laws that emphasize the necessity of protecting personal information and confidentiality in applications and services that use artificial intelligence. Al-Najjar stated that these many and vital laws require a deeper understanding among state employees, which requires employees to absorb and explain these developments and for people to assimilate them, because the understanding and awareness of these employees and officials of these laws and their goals contributes to raising public awareness by transferring this culture to them, including Of the pros and cons about artificial intelligence. He pointed out that these laws reflect the UAE’s commitment to technological progress and providing a safe environment for the development and use of artificial intelligence. These regulatory frameworks also contribute to building community and business confidence in this field, and enhance the UAE’s position as a leading center for innovation and development of modern technologies.

A qualitative shift in Dubai

The international arbitrator and lawyer, Dr. Ajmal Al-Hussein, praised the qualitative shift that Dubai is witnessing with regard to employing artificial intelligence technologies in various fields, noting that this development was the main motivation for him taking the decision to move his business to Dubai, in addition to the existence of controlling laws. He stressed the importance of encouraging the trend towards legal specialization in multiple fields of artificial intelligence, enriching the legal scene by enhancing legal digitization, and providing it with an elite group of specialists capable of studying and analyzing legislation and policies related to artificial intelligence, directing and encouraging technological development in a way that is commensurate with market requirements and ensuring the protection of consumers and personal information. And finding innovative solutions to the challenges resulting from rapid technological developments.

He stressed that the new artificial intelligence law in Dubai is a decisive step towards promoting digital development, supporting innovation in this vital field, and regulating the legal aspects to ensure the use of artificial intelligence in a responsible and effective manner that achieves great outcomes for society and the economy.